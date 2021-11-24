A Myrtle Beach father-son duo is tapping into the growing market of the hemp industry, recently opening CannaBetter.Farm, a full-service hemp and CBD dispensary in the Myrtle Beach area.

The dispensary, located in the shopping center at Forestbrook Village off Belle Terre Boulevard, features a variety of hemp, CBD and other products derived from cannabis.

Matthew Campbell Sr. and his son, Matthew Campbell Jr., started the business venture more than a year ago. Matthew Campbell Sr. said CannaBetter.Farm had a soft opening in August.

“We spent solid a year-and-a-half on research and development, product development, concept development, the packaging, all the different elements,” Campbell Sr. said.

Businesses like the one the Campbells are running became possible after the Agriculture Improvement Act, more commonly known as the Farm Bill, was signed into law by former President Donald Trump in 2018. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the 2018 Farm Bill established hemp as a regulated commodity. Botanically, hemp and marijuana both refer to the cannabis plant, but hemp by definition contains less than .3% Delta-9 Tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC, the federally-illegal compound found in marijuana. The 2018 Farm Bill also allows for the interstate transportation and shipment of hemp in the United States, according to the Federal Register.

“The Farm Bill made legal anything that is derived from hemp, which is less than .3% THC and the final product is less than .3% THC,” Campbell Sr. said. “Both things have to be true. It has to be farmed and processed in accordance with the Department of Agriculture and state level.”

Despite the issues that came with pandemic, Campbell Sr. said it worked in their favor while they were going through their business plan.

“When we started, it was all about planning and looking at the different requirements in South Carolina for hemp products, the processor’s license, ag laws, starting at the basics, and educating ourselves on what was possible,” Campbell Sr. said. “We finally decided that a retail store, a dispensary concept store would be the best possible thing in this market.”