Six multifamily units and one commercial building planned for Myrtle Beach got the first of two nods from city council on Tuesday.
The proposal includes annexing about 18 acres from Horry County to close a doughnut hole on Robert M. Grissom Parkway and Pine Island Road.
Doughnut holes are areas surrounded by property that is in the city limits, yet the holes remain in unincorporated Horry County's jurisdiction. The city council has been closing doughnut holes recently by annexing the areas into the city. One example is the city annexing land at Grissom and Nance Street for a private developer to build six dorm-style buildings to house international students working at the beach.
The Grissom and Pine Island Road proposal, called the Seaside Farms Planned Unit Development, includes more than 400 long-term rental units in six buildings. The rental units would be one, two and three bedrooms, according to the plans.
Shep Guyton, representing the developer, agreed to change the original proposal of one of the buildings being used for short-term rentals in exchange for the building to be used for long-term rentals. He also agreed to strike the possibility that the commercial structure facing Grissom would allow for substance abuse rehabilitation or treatment.
Councilman Mike Lowder had asked for the changes Guyton agreed to make and pointed out the commercial building can still include health care uses such as a dentist office or an urgent care facility.
Subject to approval from the state Department of Transportation, Guyton said the main entrance for the 400-plus units would be off Grissom Parkway with a secondary entrance and exit off Pine Island Road.
The plan was unanimously approved by the city’s planning commission recently and passed up to the city council for final approval. The city council must vote to approve the Seaside Farms development twice before it can move forward.
The proposal states the completion date for the project must be within seven years of the final approval by the city council.
In addition to the residential units, the plans call for a 10-foot-wide multipurpose path, stormwater drainage improvements and a guard house to limit access to the development.
The area is currently vacant land that abuts Pine Island Townhomes and is near a car lot, an antique store, an auto repair business and the main office for a construction company.
The site is across the street from the single-family homes in Stuart Square and off Stalvey Avenue.
