A popular delicatessen chain known for its sandwiches and stuffed spuds is opening a new location in Conway next month.
McAlister's Deli will open its sixth Horry County location on June 21 at 1650 Church St. near the intersection of Mill Pond Road.
The newest McAlister's will be located next to Eugenia's Steakhouse, which is set to open later this year. Both restaurants will be a part of the city of Conway's Celebration Square, a project county officials anticipated to be a $5 million investment, according to Conway Chamber of Commerce’s director of economic development Devin Parks.
Sara Zwolski said that the newest McAlister's location in Conway is looking to hire about 50 team members. Interested applicants can apply online.
The latest McAlister's will add to it's already county-wide presence, with restaurants in two locations in North Myrtle Beach, one in Surfside Beach, another near Coastal Grand Mall, and one that's located in the new Teal Towne Plaza near Coastal Carolina University.
McAlister's Deli was founded in Mississippi more than three decades ago. Since its inception, the chain has opened up over 400 restaurants across 28 states.
The menu of McAlister's hasn't changed much since it was founded 32 years ago, featuring hand-crafted sandwiches such as its 13-layer sandwich, as well as salads, soups and desserts. The deli is also known for its delicious sweet tea and baked potatoes stuffed with everything from black angus roast beef to chipotle chicken to a wide array of veggies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.