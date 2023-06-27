Three new Market Common businesses are set to open this year, bringing comics and collectibles, wellness services and Italian cuisine.
Toys, Comics, & Collectibles By Strange will be the first of the new stores to open its doors to customers this summer, and will sell rare sports cards, comics, action figures, wall art and other popular brand merchandise.
Marvel, DC, Star Wars, vintage GI Joe and Transformers are some of the brands that can be found at the store, which will be located at 4001 Howard Ave., Myrtle Beach.
The Market Common will also welcome Italian diner Gios Pizzeria Napoletana to its repertoire of dining locations, offering hand tossed pizzas, handcrafted calzones, appetizers, desserts and a full bar. The restaurant is set to open in September. Customers can expect to see an upscale, chic dining scene at the restaurant.
The diner will be located at 4003 Deville St.
Another business, Restore Hyper Wellness, will provide health and wellness services like cryotherapy, infrared sauna sessions, compression therapy, IV drip treatments and other alternative solutions of healing.
Restore will be located at 3061 Howard Ave., and is set to open in the fall.
