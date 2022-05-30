Kelly Shaw has been named the new principal of Loris Middle School.
Shaw is currently an assistant principal of Loris High School. She will begin her new position on July 1.
“I’m just excited about being there and working with the teachers,” Shaw said. “I knew I wanted to be in this area. I couldn’t pass [the opportunity] up.”
Shaw, who is a graduate of Loris High School, began working with Horry County Schools in 2005. She moved to Columbia complete her masters degree and taught in Orangeburg, then returned to the area and taught in Shallotte, spent five years teaching at the Academy for Technology and Academics, worked as an instructional coach at Green Sea Floyds High and then worked as assistant principal at Loris Middle for three years.
This last academic year was her first year at Loris High. Shaw said she looks forward to increasing the community’s involvement with the school and helping students gain a love for education.
“It’s an amazing experience because I get to give back to the community that gave to me,” Shaw said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.