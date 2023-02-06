A new state law is forcing Horry County Schools to make some policy changes to ensure that teachers have a guaranteed 30 minutes to themselves during the workday.
“Yes, we know this will be a challenge,” said the HCS Chief of Human Resources Mary Anderson.
The new state law, SC Law 59-5-63, now requires the principals of each elementary school to provide at least 30 minutes of "unencumbered time" during each regular school day to all full-time teachers.
The law also applies to elementary, middle and high school special education teachers who “instruct a special class for more than 20% of the school day with students who are removed from the general education setting.”
The new directive comes from Columbia unfunded, and the district is building in at least $1.4 million into the preliminary budget for next school year to adhere to it.
This would be accomplished by using both existing personnel at all elementary schools, but by hiring one additional support staff member at each school with enrollment under 999 students, and two additional at those schools over that number.
Mark Porter, executive director of elementary schools for HCS, said that two times a week, a principal may need a teacher to plan collaboratively with them during their planning period.
In order to get that time back, these new support staff members would watch that teacher’s class during lunch on those days so they could have 30 minutes of an “unencumbered” lunch to themselves.
“I’m just thinking about how many teachers … I just see this as very difficult to maintain. I think this is something we modify and add two per elementary schools [instead of the proposed one],” said vice chairman Neil James.
Porter said this law would also apply to elementary exploratory teachers.
Anderson said she knows some schools would ask for six or eight extra helping hands if they could.
“It’s a challenge to staff the ones we currently have. Sometimes it’s rotating door,” Anderson said, adding that these new support staffers would help monitoring in other areas, and possibly help with teachers who need substitutes due to illness, etc., or for office support when needed.
District 8 board member Melanie Wellons questioned the total number needed.
“I’m not sure two is even going to be enough,” she said.
James asked district staff to give the board some quotes on different options to hire more people for these duties, requesting two new staff for schools under 999 students, and three for schools over 999.
“This is a state mandate – there’s no way to get around it,” James said. “But we … need to be fair to our staff.”
The staff would be in place for the next academic year.
In other board news
In discussing the preliminary budget for next school year, a few new items were on the list.
To align the fine arts teachers of HCS with other large districts in the state, the district is planning to increase their supplements. It would include moving high school band directors from $3,890 to $5,000, high school assistant band directors from $2,333 to $2,500, high school chorus teachers from $1,292 to $2,000, high school orchestra from $1,200 to $2,000 and middle school orchestra from $1,290 to $2,000.
Phase 2 of the district’s Athletic Program Expansion hopes to make the cut, which would include increasing the numbers of assistant coaches in varsity, junior varsity and at the middle school level.
It would also include adding a middle school-level athletics director in the Conway, Carolina Forest and Socastee areas, and adding a girls’ volleyball team and coach to the middle schools.
Phase 2 could cost an estimated $1.3 million (Check back with MyHorryNews.com for more specifics as budget details are hashed out).
“This is all subject to change,” said John Gardner, the district's chief financial officer. “It’s just a snapshot today.”
The board approved the lease of 18 modular classrooms and three restrooms for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years, and the purchase of four modular classrooms for the 2023-2024 school year.
The modulars will go to Carolina Forest Elementary (four plus a restroom), Ocean Bay Elementary (two), Pee Dee Elementary (four purchased modulars), St. James Elementary, (four plus a restroom), and Carolina Forest High (eight plus a restroom). The purchased classrooms total $827,173, and the leased modulars will cost $2.9 million.
