Most of the rezoning requests before the Horry County Council Tuesday night breezed through without any discussion.
But a tract on Highway 90 drew pleas from two local residents to turn down the new zoning designation.
The land in question is a 15-acre tract on Highway 90 and Woodlawn Drive. The parcel is currently zoned SF40, which is residential. The owner is asking the council to switch the zoning to AG 3 for commercial purposes. AG3 allows for a wide array of commercial uses.
Pete Gause pleaded with the council to deny the request. He said he and his neighbors bought their properties because of its residential nature.
Gause said for the last couple of years he has studied how rezoning in the county works and has attended many meetings dealing with this issue and Highway 90 development.
“I’m 76 and hoped to live out my remaining years in peace in this neighborhood,” he said. “We don’t need commercial traffic here. It’s already impossible to get out of our neighborhood with the traffic on 90.”
Fellow neighbor Mark Burlinson concurred with Gause saying the neighbors did not want large commercial buildings abutting their properties.
David Schwerd, COO of Diamond Shores, agent for the developer said commercial zoning would be better than adding more residences.
He said there is a 100-foot wetland buffer between the tract and the neighbors that the developers cannot hamper. If residential building is allowed on the tract, the developers could clear-cut the buffer and leave no barrier between old and new neighbors.
Schwerd said the commercial development would pull in vehicles already on Highway 90, not bring in additional traffic. No specific plans have been completed, he said, but would probably be some kind of small commercial strip.
He couldn’t guarantee it, but Schwerd said the new owner may cede part of the buffer over to the current neighbors.
Burlinson said if that happens, he may agree to the commercial zone.
“We would then control it and make sure it stays,” he said.
The council passed second reading of the rezoning change unanimously. It has to pass three readings to take effect.
