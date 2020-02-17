Horry County Schools will spend $4.9 million more for the Horry County Education Center than district officials originally planned.
“The last thing I want to do is when we finish the school, we move portables in, knowing we could have done something now,” said chairman Ken Richardson before the vote on the project budget was taken. The board voted 7-3 tonight in favor of spending the additional money.
The new HCEC will be located next to the existing district office building on Four Mile Road in Conway.
The original plans called for a $13 million, 40,000-square-foot building, with a standalone gym and no kitchen facility. In a recent facilities committee meeting, board members decided those specs would not work.
After consulting with the principal of the school, and after more facilities committee meetings, the board had two options to choose from: one with 27 classroom stations, an integrated physical education building, and a kitchen facility for a total of $16.4 million; and another with those same specifications except it comes in at 48,500 square feet, including a total of 32 classroom spaces that would house all current HCEC teachers, for $17.9 million.
Mark Koll with the facilities department said that the two building options cost the same in terms of square footage, at $228.60 per square foot.
Vice chairman John Poston said he's concerned about spending the extra money when there are still many other projects in the community that will need funding. He made a motion to move forward with the less expensive, $16.4 million option.
But that motion failed 3-7, with Poston, District 9 member Chris Hardwick, and District 10 member Neil James voting in favor.
The 7-3 vote for the $17.9 million option had Poston, Hardwick and James on the dissenting side. District 1 member Russell Freeman, District 2 member Sherrie Todd, District 3 member Ray Winters, District 4 member David Cox, District 5 member Janice Morreale, District 7 member Janet Graham and District 11 member Shanda Allen voted for the bigger budget. District 6 member Helen Smith was absent.
James confirmed that the second option with extra classroom space would bring the student capacity of the building up to 550 students, 100 more than option one.
“You’re going to spend a million to put in modulars [classrooms] if you don’t do this right,” Morreale said.
Superintendent Rick Maxey said that the population numbers at HCEC are sometimes hard to estimate due to the way the school is structured.
“It’s just hard to predict which grade level is going to send the most,” he said. "In an alternative setting, the more opportunities we have to serve students in smaller settings, the better off we’ll be in meeting their needs."
Todd said that with the population boom the county is experiencing, she has to think ahead.
“With the growth we have in Horry County, this school is going to be full – it’s going to be at capacity three or four days a week,” she said. "I can’t in all good feeling … say ‘Let’s build this school too small.’ We’ve already done that and I don’t want to re-live that nightmare.”
To cover the extra $4.9 million, chief financial officer John Gardner told the board that they could use $2.2 million from residual funds (left over from previous projects), $2.2 million from the general fund’s reserves, and approximately $450,000 from food services for kitchen equipment in the new building.
Gardner said that with the extra property tax money that has come in thus far through January, he feels comfortable recommending the use of money from the reserve account.
It will be later in March before district officials know if any additional money from the state will be arriving.
Mary Anderson, the chief officer of human resources, also told Gardner and the board that the preliminary results from the Comprehensive Employee Salary Study would not be available until at least the end of March.
Neither Gardner nor Anderson knew any estimates of how much money the district would need to put aside to bring their employee salaries up to par, although Anderson gave an example of a similarly-sized district in the Atlanta area that ponied up somewhere from $4 million to $9 million to correct their salaries.
The board also voted to put modular classrooms at three schools in the Carolina Forest area next school year. Those classrooms will cost $2,050,000, which would also come from the reserve account. Two modulars will go to Carolina Forest Elementary, two to River Oaks Elementary, and four to Ocean Bay Elementary.
Some board members worried that they had just voted to spend nearly that from the fund for HCEC’s extra cost, but Gardner said he thought they would “be financially stable” if they funded it from there.
“It’s obvious as we’ve looked at our capacity needs that we don’t have a choice but to purchase modulars,” James said.
Morreale was the lone dissenter, voting against spending the money on the modular classrooms.
