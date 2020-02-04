What began as a $13 million facility is now creeping towards $17.8 million, according to district officials.
Plans for the new Horry County Education Center building have changed a number of times after the board expressed concern with eliminating physical education and kitchen components, as well as not having enough space for all 31 teachers.
As it stands, the most expensive version of the plan including the kitchen facilities, an attached gym, and adding enough classrooms to accommodate all teachers would hit $17.85 million.
“I can’t see any sense building an alternative school that’s not big enough to hold the teachers there,” said District 4 member David Cox, referencing the versions of the plans that only had 27 classroom spaces. “That’s not acceptable to me. We need to do something … add more money to the budget.”
Board chairman Ken Richardson agreed that the school needed to fit the teaching space needs.
“You don’t go buy a Corvette when you’ve got a family of six,” Richardson said.
Principal Jimmy McCullough said the new school would hold around 450 children, and they currently have 332 at their facility.
The purpose of the school is to help the children get back into their regular school, and so numbers change daily depending on how many students head back to their base school.
“Numbers are significantly growing, we’re still going to have an influx of students. Having teachers rotating [classrooms] is very difficult,” McCullough said.
Some board members took issue with the proposed 3,000 square-foot PE building being detached, and not part of the main building structure.
“I feel like it should be connected…to help with transitioning and the flow of movement,” District 5 member Janice Morreale said.
McCullough agreed, saying it would help in terms of safety and security as well.
District 2 member Sherrie Todd said she still didn't like the version of the plan with less than desirable classroom numbers.
“I’m still not comfortable – I feel like we build schools that are too small the day they move in. I want to build one large enough for growth. We need to get it right. I just cannot vote for a building that is inefficient the day we open it,” Todd said.
District 1 member Russell Freeman also said he didn’t want to overburden the teachers.
“The students are moving in and out, but the teachers are there all the time,” Freeman said.
Mark Koll with the district’s facilities department reassured the board that there was room for expansion and contingencies built into the figures.
“We’ve left site development size adequate to give the building the ability to grow,” Koll said.
Superintendent Rick Maxey praised McCullough’s efforts and successes with HCEC.
“[There has been] more unparalleled success at the alternative school than I’ve seen in the 31 years I’ve been a part of the system,” Maxey said. “His success has brought attention to the district … he’s been invited to speak to state alternative school directors based on the fact that people are seeing how well this works.”
District 10 member Neil James said he was hesitant to spend that much more.
“I have concerns with that because of our budget. I know what we have in total resources and I know what’s lying ahead of us in terms of needs. We’re going to have some hard financial decisions in a couple months ahead," James said.
Budget preparation begins
The school district gave the board $22.3 million worth of budget increase requests for next school year Monday night, including requests for more RBHS counselors, more ESOL teachers and additional special education teachers.
Chief Financial Officer John Gardner projected that revenue income would be near $443.1 million.
That figure does not take into account the tax income from January or any increases that the state will give, which are at this moment unknown.
Increase request totals also don’t include any changes that will arise with the implementation of the employee compensation study, results of which will be available in the coming weeks.
“This will be significant,” said District 9 member Neil James, adding that he wants the board to bring salaries up to what the study says is the right amount.
As for the usual adjustments to staffing, the district requested enough staff to accommodate the estimated 841 new students next year, to the tune of $6.8 million.
Increases are expected in retirement by $3.7 million, as well as group health increases of $1.3 million.
There will also be a STEP increase for eligible employees that will cost $4.6 million, including benefits. For the 16.8 percent that aren’t eligible for the STEP increase, a two percent salary increase will be added for $1.4 million.
Fixed cost items such as copier leases, charter school contributions, and service contracts will come in around $750,000.
Chief Officer of Student Services Velna Allen requested eight additional RBHS counselors consisting of four leads, and four behavioral interventionists to the tune of $533,532 including benefits.
Allen said that last year they increased those counselors by three, and the year before that, eight were added. Vice Chairman John Poston asked if this is going to be a budget standard.
“It’s hard to predict the rising need in our schools,” Allen said, noting that the majority of the requested counselors were headed to elementary schools.
Eight more ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) teachers to keep the state-mandated 60 students to one teacher ratio, for $684,360 including benefits.
District staff are requesting $1.3 million for 12 new special education teachers (four for moderate to severe need classrooms, two for early childhood, and one in the Conway area, and five for specific schools whose needs have increased.
Other budget items requested included increased supply costs, furniture for projected growth, grounds maintenance, custodial staff, and two new program specialist positions in safety and security.
These preliminary budget numbers will be adjusted in the coming weeks as more information is received.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.