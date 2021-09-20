The city of Loris is taking the old phrase “the grass is greener on the other side” to a whole new level as the city is in the works of giving the grass at the Loris recreational fields a new look.

Loris's recreation department, along with assistance from the Clemson University Extension for Horticulture, are in the process of replacing the current grass with Bermuda grass exclusively, with hopes the fields will be fully remodeled by summer 2022. The makeover is expected to save the city money and make the city's fields look more uniform.

Loris City Clerk Keith Massey said the city has put an emphasis on the clay used at the baseball fields for the past two years. Massey said it was time to shift focus to the grass.

“With all the work we’ve done out there in trying to keep our recreation facilities to a certain level and carry to a next level, you had to start looking at the grass,” Massey said.

There were several issues pertaining to the grass’ condition, which led to the beginning of the transition process, he said.

“We had to do something,” Massey said. “We were having sandspurs, stickers and stuff in the outfield and that’s just not good for kids to be out there trying to slide and get sandspurs in their legs.”

City leaders reached out to Clemson Extension roughly a month ago to begin the transition process.

Christopher Burtt, urban horticulture extension agent and master gardener coordinator with Clemson Extension, described his duty in the project as providing technical support.

“[Loris] is trying to rework and replant their grass in order to create a more uniform plot,” Burtt said. “That way they can have it look a little more professional.”

Burtt added a goal of his is to provide as much guidance and expertise that he can during the process so the city can achieve its goal as quickly as possible, and without damaging the environment and the city’s wallet.

When it comes to recreational turf, Burtt said the grass needs to be the hardiest species. Currently, the recreational fields are mixture of different grass species.