While most residents near the beach can enjoy a wide variety of shops, others who live more inland either have to make a lengthy drive or hope that a shop opens up nearby.
This problem was the experience of The Ferry Market owners Britt Shelley and Beverly Dorman, who recently opened the new home decor and gift shop in Aynor.
The two longtime residents and sister-in-laws said they didn't like having to make trips to the Myrtle Beach area to shop. So on Shelley’s birthday in April, the two came up with the idea for the shop and had the grand opening just months later in June.
Shelley said The Ferry Market offers rustic-farmhouse inspired decor and furniture, but surprisingly the gift shop selection of products have proven more popular.
“We started as home decor, but our top sellers are our gifts, because there isn’t anywhere else in Aynor that does gifts,” Shelley said. “We planned to have home decor as our main product but now gifts are our forefront.”
The local inspired gifts and home decor include throw pillows, hand towels, rugs, jewelry and even holiday gifts. Many of the products have references to the area like the name of towns: Aynor, Dog Bluff, Galivants Ferry and Conway.
Dorman said the local business they've received speaks to the need for the store as well as a sign of growth for the area.
“There has been a lot of local support and with all the leaps and bounds of growth in Aynor, we’re trying to keep our heads above water with the demand,” she said.
This is also the first business venture for both women. Shelley worked in medical sales and Dorman was a school teacher.
Shelley said they are expecting a good holiday selection for fall and Christmas to arrive this month and they’ve expanded their baby gifts to include items that are toddler age.
The Ferry Market is located at 2561 U.S. 501 and is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.