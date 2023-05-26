The Conway High Tigers wrapped up their spring practice with the annual Green-White spring game Thursday night.
Four two and a half quarters, the White squad ran away with the game leading 23-0 halfway through the third quarter.
But a 60-yard TD pass from Devin Grainger to Derek Grant gave the Green team the spark they needed to mount a comeback effort that fell just short. The White team held on for a 23-20 win and a dinner of chicken bog. Being on the losing end, the Green team feasted on peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.
Regardless of the outcome, new head coach Joshua Pierce told his team afterwards that what he liked the most was the fight both squads put up, especially the Green squad clawing back to almost taking the win.
Pierce was recently hired to lead the Tigers after having coached in Lamar. As head coach of Lamar, Pierce was named 2022 Coach of the Year for Region 6 and took his team to the third round of the playoffs.
Assessing his first spring practice with the Tigers, Pierce said his guys have a long way to go fundamentally and discipline wise. He said his biggest challenge at the outset is getting his players to believe they can win again.
“They have been very receptive to what we are trying to teach, both on the field and off,” he said. “It’s tough getting it out of them that they are to lose. A lot of these kids are searching for some discipline and structure. But their attitude the last couple of weeks has improved and I think we’re going to be just fine. The Green team’s comeback showed their willing to fight to win now.”
As to any surprises in spring camp, Pierce said the biggest surprise has been the play of running back/defensive back JKwon Brantley, known by his teammates and coaches as “Cadillac.”
“His strong competitiveness has been a huge boost for the team,” Pierce said.
Brantley said he feels this year’s team will be a lot better than recent teams in the past.
“Coach Pierce has us better prepared,” he said. “Everyone seems more dedicated than in the past.”
As to the nickname “Cadillac,” Brantley said it goes all the way back to when he was five years old.
“When I played flag football, my coach said I ran real smooth so he called me 'Cadillac' and it just stuck,” he laughed.
Starting quarterback Devin Grainger split time with both squads Thursday night with the majority of playing time being on the Green side.
The senior said there seems to be a new atmosphere around the team this year.
“We have a lot of good players in key positions,” Grainger said. “Everyone has fought hard this spring. Coach has put in some new plays and it looks like it’s going to click.”
As to Thursday’s post-game meal, Grainger laughed and said since he spent more time with the Green team, he would give in and eat the peanut butter and jelly sandwiches with them instead of the chicken bog.
Though he’s a junior, this was the first spring game for nose tackle Louvensky Auguste.
“I came from Connecticut and we didn’t have spring games,” he said. “I’ve really enjoyed it.”
Auguste said there has been a great attitude among most of his teammates this spring.
“We’ve been working well as a team,” he said. “Everyone has been very competitive.”
His biggest concern, he admitted, is not the ability of the team but it’s getting used to the South Carolina heat.
“Back in Connecticut it’s still cold,” he said. “It’s never this warm now.”
Shaking his head and laughing, “I’ve heard about the August heat here. I’m not looking forward to that at all.”
