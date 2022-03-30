A Dunkin' On-the-Go, the coffee company's drive-thru-only store, is set to open early April in Conway.

The new location will soon offer its coffee, doughnuts and breakfast bites at 2607 N. Main St.

"A Dunkin' On-the-Go is a drive-thru and walk-up location only, allowing guests to run on Dunkin' faster and more conveniently than ever before," said Lindsay Haynie, a Dunkin' spokesperson. "It will still feature the brand's full menu and wide array of seasonal items."

Haynie said franchisee Dave Staley, president and CFO of Carolina Restaurant Partners, chose the Main Street location for multiple reasons.

"Whether guests are traveling to the beach from Eastern North Carolina or running errands around town, this location makes it easy to pull in, order their favorite cup of coffee and get back on their way without ever leaving their car," Haynie said. "With all focus on the drive-thru and walk-up window, service will be efficient and streamlined."

Staley also owns other Dunkin' locations throughout Horry County.

The new Conway location is hiring and job postings can be found here.