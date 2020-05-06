Students will have another option to receive food during school closures, even if they are having difficulty visiting the 13 grab n’ go delivery sites or making it to one of the meal delivery locations, according to an Horry County Schools press release this morning.
A new partnership between Horry County Schools, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and Baylor University called Meals-to-You will deliver meals at your doorstep for free to those students who attend one of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools listed below, and to students who are currently registered for the free or reduced meal program at the schools listed below.
Once approved, the box will be delivered to the student's home every other week for each child ages 1-18 in your household, and will contain ten breakfasts and 10 lunches/suppers, enough food for each child for two weeks.
If families are not home at the time of delivery, that is not a problem. The boxes are packed for security and the food is shelf-stable. Also, receiving this benefit will not affect any other existing benefits.
Register between May 6 – May 11 to receive the boxes, https://mealstoyou.org/emergency-meals-to-you-application/
Food will be delivered through June 30.
Student grab n' go and delivery site meals will again be prepared beginning May 11 through May 22, with the assistance of the National Guard. The district says that meal services after May 22 will be re-evaluated.
Students attending one of the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) Schools below:
• Daisy Elementary
• Green Sea Floyds Elementary
• Green Sea Floyds High
• Homewood Elementary
• Horry County Alternative School
• Loris Elementary
• Loris Middle
• Myrtle Beach Early Childhood School
• Myrtle Beach Elementary
• Myrtle Beach Middle
• Myrtle Beach Primary
• Palmetto Bays Elementary
• Pee Dee Elementary
• Socastee Elementary
• South Conway Elementary
• Waccamaw Elementary
• Whittemore Park Middle
Students who are currently enrolled in the free/reduced meal program at one of the following schools:
• ATA
• Aynor Elementary
• Aynor Middle
• Blackwater Middle
• Conway High
• Conway Middle
• Kingston Elementary
• Lakewood Elementary
• Loris High
• Midland Elementary
• North Myrtle Beach High
• North Myrtle Beach Middle
• Ocean Drive Elementary
• Riverside Elementary
• Waterway Elementary
(The above schools are eligible for this program as they have a 50% or higher participation rate in the free and reduced meal program.)
