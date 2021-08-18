COVID-19-related deaths at some area hospitals continue to increase this month as cases of the virus are on the rise across Horry County.
Tidelands Health is reporting four more deaths since Friday due to the virus, bringing the total amount of COVID-related deaths to 11 this month, said Dawn Bryant, spokeswoman for Tidelands. The hospital system had one COVID death in all of June and July.
Conway Medical Center has had five more COVID-19-related deaths since Saturday. There have been 12 CMC patients who have died from the virus since the beginning of August.
Data released Tuesday from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) shows that nearly 90% of July's COVID-19 cases in South Carolina were of people who were not fully vaccinated.
Of the 14,262 cases that DHEC was able to determine vaccination status, 12,491 (88%) of the cases were people who were not fully vaccinated, according to DHEC. Of the 110 deaths that were reported where vaccine status was able to be determined, nearly 80% were not fully vaccinated.
The news comes as local hospitals are starting to see a rise in cases and hospitalizations, causing some hospitals to near or even exceed capacity.
As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Conway Medical Center's overall hospital occupancy rate was 77%, according to spokeswoman Allyson Floyd. CMC currently has 43 COVID positive patients hospitalized, with 15 in ICU and five on ventilators. Floyd added the number rises and falls consistently throughout the day based on patient volumes.
Tidelands reports the overall capacity is 107% and the hospital system's ICU capacity is at 113% as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.
Tidelands Health has 53 patients who are COVID-19-positive, 48 of whom are not fully vaccinated, Bryant said. All 15 COVID patients in ICU and all seven COVID patients who are on ventilators are not fully vaccinated.
Katie Maclay with Grand Strand Medical Center said the hospital is at 99% occupancy, with 62 COVID hospitalizations and nine COVID patients on ventilators as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
According to DHEC, as of Tuesday, 708 of Horry County's 745 hospital beds were occupied. Of those 708, 184 were occupied by patients who have COVID-19. DHEC also reports that 92 of the county's 96 ICU beds are occupied, half of those being occupied by COVID-19 patients. Forty of the 145 ventilators in the county are being used, with 18 occupied by COVID-19 patients.
As of Wednesday, DHEC reports 201 newly confirmed cases of the virus and 74 probable cases in Horry County. In total, there have been more than 46,000 confirmed cases in the county.
The rise in cases, along with the concern over the new delta variant, comes at a time where students are returning back to in-person learning across the county. Horry County Schools welcomed students back on Tuesday while Coastal Carolina University students returned for the fall semester on Wednesday. Coastal's Board of Trustees late Tuesday night passed a mandatory mask mandate for students, faculty and stuff in response to the S.C. Supreme Court's ruling earlier in the day.
Horry-Georgetown Technical College announced Wednesday that masks will be required while inside campus buildings starting Friday and until further notice.
HGTC plans to host vaccination clinics during its "Welcome Back" celebration and will be administering the Moderna vaccine to employees and students at no charge. Here is the schedule:
- Grand Strand Campus, Building 200 Lawn: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 31
- Georgetown Campus, Fred Fore Lawn: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 1
- Conway Campus, Building 300 Lawn: 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 2
Tidelands Health announced Wednesday that it has partnered with Brookgreen Gardens to offer incentives for getting the COVID-19 vaccine. The no-cost vaccines will be given during a special clinic from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at the Gardener’s Cottage Ticket and Information Center, just inside the U.S. 17 main gates at Brookgreen Gardens.
Those who are vaccinated will receive a voucher for free admission to Brookgreen Gardens to use on the day of their choice. No admission to Brookgreen is needed to get the vaccine.
“With COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surging, it’s crucial that everyone 12 and older get the vaccine," said Kelly Kaminski, senior director of community health resources at Tidelands Health, in a release. "Our team continues to offer the vaccine in clinics, at area businesses, in our family medicine offices, during special events and now at one of the most popular attractions along the Grand Strand. We are committed to getting our community vaccinated and will continue to seek unique opportunities to reach even more people with the vaccine. It’s our best weapon against COVID-19.”
In addition to the vaccination clinic at Brookgreen Gardens, Tidelands Health offers walk-in vaccination at three regional vaccination sites in Myrtle Beach, Murrells Inlet and Georgetown:
- Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital, Harris Medical Pavilion entrance, 606 Black River Road, Georgetown, every Monday, Tuesday and Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Waccamaw Medical Park West, 4040 U.S. 17, Suite 204, Murrells Inlet, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Tidelands Health Medical Park at The Market Common, 2200 Crow Lane, Myrtle Beach, Tuesday-Friday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
