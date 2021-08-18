COVID-19-related deaths at some area hospitals continue to increase this month as cases of the virus are on the rise across Horry County.

Tidelands Health is reporting four more deaths since Friday due to the virus, bringing the total amount of COVID-related deaths to 11 this month, said Dawn Bryant, spokeswoman for Tidelands. The hospital system had one COVID death in all of June and July.

Conway Medical Center has had five more COVID-19-related deaths since Saturday. There have been 12 CMC patients who have died from the virus since the beginning of August.

Data released Tuesday from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) shows that nearly 90% of July's COVID-19 cases in South Carolina were of people who were not fully vaccinated.

Of the 14,262 cases that DHEC was able to determine vaccination status, 12,491 (88%) of the cases were people who were not fully vaccinated, according to DHEC. Of the 110 deaths that were reported where vaccine status was able to be determined, nearly 80% were not fully vaccinated.

The news comes as local hospitals are starting to see a rise in cases and hospitalizations, causing some hospitals to near or even exceed capacity.

As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Conway Medical Center's overall hospital occupancy rate was 77%, according to spokeswoman Allyson Floyd. CMC currently has 43 COVID positive patients hospitalized, with 15 in ICU and five on ventilators. Floyd added the number rises and falls consistently throughout the day based on patient volumes.

Tidelands reports the overall capacity is 107% and the hospital system's ICU capacity is at 113% as of 1:45 p.m. Wednesday.

Tidelands Health has 53 patients who are COVID-19-positive, 48 of whom are not fully vaccinated, Bryant said. All 15 COVID patients in ICU and all seven COVID patients who are on ventilators are not fully vaccinated.

Katie Maclay with Grand Strand Medical Center said the hospital is at 99% occupancy, with 62 COVID hospitalizations and nine COVID patients on ventilators as of 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.