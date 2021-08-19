The public can now get in touch and receive answers quicker through a service the city of Loris began offering this week.

A new box popped up on Loris’s city website Monday with information about how to report issues like potholes, ask questions about upcoming city meetings and sign up to receive notifications from city hall.

The program — TextMyGov — is expected to make it more convenient for the public to receive answers, sometimes without having to call or visit city hall.

“With something like this, if you’re already visiting our webpage and confused or not getting the answer, this will enable you to interact with us quicker and with more convenience,” said Keith Massey, the city’s interim clerk.

Here’s how it works: By texting “Hi” to 843-428-6444, you will receive an automated message thanking you for contacting the city and explaining how to ask for information or report an issue. From there, a person can text a question or problem. If the question or issue cannot be answered with a general response that is programed into the database, an email will be sent to a city employee to answer. For example, a question about water and sewer will be sent to the water and sewer department.

Massey said the program, which can be used 24/7, will also help identify a potentially bigger issue if multiple people are reporting a problem in the same area.

Those texting the city can also choose to remain anonymous.

In addition to texting to report a problem or ask a question, citizens may also opt in for notifications from city hall by texting “LORIS” to 918-96. By signing up for updates, citizens will receive future notifications that may include emergency management information during a storm or other alerts that impact the city.

Overall, the texting service and updates are tools to help the city interact with the public, Massey said.

“It’s more convenient for both the city and the public,” he said.