For Brandon Lynn, there was something missing about downtown Conway. In fact, there was something missing in all of Horry County.

A cheese shop. And a place to order specialty food products like speck.

“I was driving to Charleston or Wilmington to get certain things or even order off Amazon,” Lynn said.

Lynn has always had a passion for food, dating back to when he was a child. That passion is what drove him to create Carolina Cheese and Provisions on 3rd Avenue in Conway.

“Creating something that didn’t exist appealed to me,” Lynn said. “I found that this community was very giving and loving and I thought let’s do something for downtown Conway that they don’t have and make an impact.”

Carolina Cheese and Provisions held a soft opening in late October during an open house event hosted by Conway Downtown Alive. Despite not knowing what the reaction would be from customers and not being fully stocked at the time, Lynn said the event was a lot of fun.

“Any time you open a new business, there’s always the unknowns,” Lynn said. “We gave it a big push to open for that November event and we sold a lot of gelato and we did some food service that night that we didn’t plan on doing. We just threw ourselves into it.”

While cheese may be in the business’s name, Lynn said the business is more that just cheese.

“Our focus is on great food and great products,” Lynn said. “Cheese is the headline, yes, but there’s a lot of other things that come out of this store that are not cheese.”

However, Lynn said many of their products do relate to cheese.

“If you order a sandwich, you’ll rarely find one that doesn’t have cheese on it,” Lynn said.

The sandwiches offered vary in options from vegetarian to the classic ham and cheese. One particular sandwich pays homage to three different countries.

“We have the IFG, which is basically Italy, France and Greece,” Lynn said. “It’s brie, prosciutto on a baguette with a balsamic vinegar glaze. The combination is wonderful.”