For Brandon Lynn, there was something missing about downtown Conway. In fact, there was something missing in all of Horry County.
A cheese shop. And a place to order specialty food products like speck.
“I was driving to Charleston or Wilmington to get certain things or even order off Amazon,” Lynn said.
Lynn has always had a passion for food, dating back to when he was a child. That passion is what drove him to create Carolina Cheese and Provisions on 3rd Avenue in Conway.
“Creating something that didn’t exist appealed to me,” Lynn said. “I found that this community was very giving and loving and I thought let’s do something for downtown Conway that they don’t have and make an impact.”
Carolina Cheese and Provisions held a soft opening in late October during an open house event hosted by Conway Downtown Alive. Despite not knowing what the reaction would be from customers and not being fully stocked at the time, Lynn said the event was a lot of fun.
“Any time you open a new business, there’s always the unknowns,” Lynn said. “We gave it a big push to open for that November event and we sold a lot of gelato and we did some food service that night that we didn’t plan on doing. We just threw ourselves into it.”
While cheese may be in the business’s name, Lynn said the business is more that just cheese.
“Our focus is on great food and great products,” Lynn said. “Cheese is the headline, yes, but there’s a lot of other things that come out of this store that are not cheese.”
However, Lynn said many of their products do relate to cheese.
“If you order a sandwich, you’ll rarely find one that doesn’t have cheese on it,” Lynn said.
The sandwiches offered vary in options from vegetarian to the classic ham and cheese. One particular sandwich pays homage to three different countries.
“We have the IFG, which is basically Italy, France and Greece,” Lynn said. “It’s brie, prosciutto on a baguette with a balsamic vinegar glaze. The combination is wonderful.”
It’s the simplicity of the sandwich that makes the food worthwhile, he said.
“I think food in general, if you focus on it and you look at it and think about it, it’s best when the ingredients are just simple and fresh,” Lynn said. “That’s always been my take.”
One of the most popular products at Carolina Cheese and Provisions is the gelato.
“It’s been funny, once Conway discovered the gelato scene, they love the gelato case,” Lynn said.
Along with sliced cheeses, sandwiches and gelato, customers have their choosing of a variety of smoked fishes, hams and bacon. The ham and bacon comes from a farm in Dixie, Georgia, that Lynn has worked with for years.
“They make a great product,” Lynn said.
Lynn added there are a variety of wines that pair well with all of the food products.
“We sell a beautiful array of wines that are hand selected to be very food friendly,” Lynn said.
Those wines have been featured in a wine dinner series that has been featured at the shop. Throughout the month January, Carolina Cheese and Provisions has hosted a wine series every Thursday, with each night featuring a different wine-centric parts of the world from Italy, France, Greece and the western part of the United States.
Lynn said he doesn’t see those wine dinners slowing down any time soon.
“I think we don’t have a choice now because we have the demand for them,” Lynn laughed. “It’s been fun.”
During one of the wine dinners Carolina Cheese and Provisions hosted, Lynn noted a special type of olive oil they have for sale that comes all the way from Verona, Italy, made by a good friend of Lynn’s. It’s a product that he says they can’t keep on the shelf for a long time.
“It’s nice to see that,” Lynn said.
Carolina Cheese and Provisions' atmosphere has soft music and ambient lighting, and is full of the aroma of cheese and meat smells. The dining area, while quite large, is still small enough for one to get immersed in their meal or mint chocolate chip gelato cone.
Customers can take in stunning visual works from local artist Denise Squires while browsing retail items such as Vietri and other tabletop décor. Lynn said the community both in Conway and beyond have accepted the shop and is excited for the future.
“We’ve had people from Myrtle Beach, North Myrtle and Surfside come and they’re all very interested and wondering what we’re going to do next,” Lynn said.
Carolina Cheese and Provisions is located at 902 3rd Avenue in Conway and is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays. It is closed on Sundays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.