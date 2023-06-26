The principal of a new tuition-free charter school in Horry County said the school will have high standards for academics - offering all honors-level classes, along with dual enrollment opportunities.
“We’re filling up really fast,” said Atlantic Collegiate Academy Principal Mike Lorenz. “It’s an absolutely great opportunity for our kids in a culture which kids will thrive, and not just understand state standards but life skills that are going to make them successful.”
The school, affiliated with Pinnacle Charter Academies and the Limestone Charter Association, will cover grades 9-12, and currently has a temporary location at 557 George Bishop Parkway in Myrtle Beach.
Lorenz said the school is in the process of completing the final plans to get started on a new permanent building, which will be located on Bear Bluff Road off of S.C. 90 in Conway, hopefully opening in fall 2024.
The school is able to house around 410 students in its temporary location, but the Conway home should be able to comfortably educate up to 700 students.
ACA enrollment is almost up to its goal of 400 students for the initial opening, Lorenz said excitedly, but spaces are still available.
The academy features an “out of the box” split schedule for classes.
Lorenz said that half the student body will come to school and do four face-to-face honors or college courses, plus one online course each semester. The other half of students, at the same time, will be either participating in a sport of their choosing, working on internships or going to a job.
“It’s set up to really help students in a unique schedule,” Lorenz said.
Even those who are not playing sports or don’t have a job set up, they will be able to use that time to learn better study skills, complete homework and be prepared for class, he added.
He said the students will also learn time management, great note taking and reading comprehension.
ACA works with the University of South Carolina-Lancaster for its dual enrollment offerings, and “when a student passes dual enrollment classes [at ACA], their transcript will say USC Lancaster,” Lorenz said.
While ACA has been in the news for its recently granted membership in the South Carolina High School League, Lorenz said that students don’t have to play a sport to attend the school.
As for sports offerings, that depends on a student's interest.
Right now, the school will offer softball, baseball, volleyball, lacrosse, golf, basketball, soccer and football.
As they eventually move to the larger, new campus and have higher enrollment, Lorenz anticipates adding more sports to the list.
“By year two and three, we are hoping we can offer every sport,” he said.
Lorenz also said that if the charter school does not offer a sport that students are interested in, but their zoned school (the one they are assigned to according to where they live) has the sport, they can still try out and participate at the zoned school.
As is the case for most charter schools, bus transportation is not provided, since students come from locations all over the county and not a particular zoned attendance area.
With spots still open for students for this fall, Lorenz said parents can visit ACA's website, atlanticcollegiate.academy or Facebook page for more information. ACA holds school tours every Tuesday and Thursday at 1 p.m., and prospective parents are invited to call the school with questions at 843-286-5990.
