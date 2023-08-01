Students ready for a change of pace in their learning will soon have another free public charter school opportunity with the opening of Carolina Shores Acceleration Academy this fall.
“We are designed to support those students who want a different route than the traditional education model,” said Dr. Jacinta Bryant, regional vice president for Acceleration Academies who is overseeing the Carolina Shores location.
Located at 9654 North Kings Highway, Unit 2, in Myrtle Beach in the Galleria shopping center, Carolina Shores Acceleration Academy aims to help students from grades 9-12 work through their education while also having time to be employed or deal with other personal situations.
Bryant said around 200 students (which the school refers to as graduation candidates) have expressed interest in the academy, with 75 of them having completed the enrollment process so far.
“We have information sessions monthly or as needed – just to get knowledge to the public and get our voice in the community,” she said.
Bryant noted that “the pandemic changed everything.”
Some of CSAA’s students are ones that did not return to the classroom after COVID-19. Some are working, and some even became the main contributors to their household income during that time. Some had babies of their own and are trying to juggle finishing school and taking care of their families.
Other students may have developed anxieties after the pandemic, and some may have endured bullying situations. Students may also just need to catch up on their needed credits for graduation, she said.
“We allow that flexible education model for that type of candidate and we are able to get them back in school more,” Bryant said. “It is about celebrating diversity. Race, gender, religion, diversity in how [their] needs are, when it comes to [them] and [their] educational model. We celebrate all that encompasses the student. The whole student. We celebrate and complement their needs.”
Students are required to attend a certain number of class hours on-site, (but their model is one class at a time) and certified teachers (called content coaches) are there to teach in an open-concept setting, or in smaller groups, if necessary.
Bryant reiterated that the education style is not like a college lecture hall. Even those students who have issues with bright classroom lights can be offered a smaller, more dimly lit area to work if need be, she said.
During the orientation process, students’ schedules are tailored to their needs, and they learn about the CSAA education model with a full-day orientation where they receive free devices as well.
“Our goal in the orientation process is to immediately determine what barriers have kept them from being successful,” Bryant said. “They are also paired with a graduation candidate advocate [mentor].”
Their advocate helps them develop a personalized learning plan and decide what courses are needed in the career path about which they may be curious. Students are also connected to their mentors on the weekends if need be.
Bryant said they also help graduation candidates by assisting them in making connections with local partners, schools or businesses and they also are able to aid them in finding a job.
“We are a well-rounded model based on research – we are honed in on finding ways to increase graduates coming through our educational setting,” Bryant said.
Spaces are still available, and more information about Carolina Shores Acceleration Academy can be found by contacting Enrollment Coach LaTosha Walker at (843) 867-3573 or by visiting the school's website at https://www.accelerationacademies.org/our-locations/south-carolina/carolina-shores/.
The new school joins a number of other public charter high schools in Horry County, including Coastal High School (formerly known as Coastal Leadership Academy), Palmetto Academy of Learning Motorsports (PALM), and the new Atlantic Collegiate Academy, which is set to open this academic year.
