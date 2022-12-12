A new industrial park is coming to North Myrtle Beach that is predicted to grow nearby companies and strengthen the local economy, the company announced.

With construction predicted to begin in January, about 720,000 square feet just off Water Tower Road will soon hold four buildings available for corporate tenants to lease, a release states.

Edgewater Ventures, the commercial real estate investment firm bringing the Palmetto Coast Industrial Park to fruition, sought out North Myrtle Beach for this project because of its proximity to a few different parts of the county.

“The park is strategically positioned on Water Tower Road with a dedicated interchange at Highway 31, providing direct, uninterrupted access to the entire Myrtle Beach region. Upon completion, the development will provide corporate tenants with outstanding access to the Grand Strand, Myrtle Beach International Airport, Highway 17, Interstate 95, and the Dillon Inland Port Terminal,” the press release states.

The first building, which is predicted to hold tenants in 2024, will be 165,000 square feet.

The release calls it a “state-of-the-art facility that will feature tilt-up concrete construction with extensive glass lines, 32’ clear height, an ESFR sprinkler system, and a 180’ deep truck court.”

“We’re extremely excited to bring North Myrtle Beach its first-ever Class A industrial development. We’re bullish about the long-term growth of the region and view this development as extremely well positioned to serve companies looking for best-in-class facilities in a highly accessible location,” Chris Norvell of Edgewater Ventures said.

Palmetto Coast Industrial Park will “diversify the workforce in the North Myrtle Beach area and generate more business to help strengthen the local economy,” according to Donald Graham, public information officer for the city.

“The Palmetto Coast Industrial Park will feature the latest technology and will allow local companies to continue to expand. It will also help the North Myrtle Beach community attract larger projects and larger companies that may have looked elsewhere prior to construction,” Graham added.