A new burrito restaurant is looking to make every bite count.

Adobi Flats Burrito Grill is set to open its first restaurant on S.C. Highway 544 near Coastal Carolina in February.

“We put the burritos together differently than what you would experience at one of our competitors,” said David Collins, franchisee of the Conway location.

Collins said the way the burritos are put together is similar to how popular salad concepts, like Chopped, create their meals.

“All the ingredients are put into a mixing bowl and are then put into a bowl of some kind,” Collins said.

What makes the burritos at Adobi Flats different is in that first bite, and however many bites follow.

“You’re not going to have it layered so that if you have a large burrito and you take a bite of it, you get a mouthful of rice,” Collins said. “Our makeup is every bite counts so every bite is going to have a little bit of exactly [what] the consumer is anticipating and expecting from us.”

Collins added Adobi Flats was a concept that was developed with multiple purposes in mind, combining the quality and efficiency of some well-known national brands while also putting their own spin on their products.

“If you would say the quality of a Chipotle and a Moe’s Southwest Grill burrito style restaurant and then put the speed and efficiency of a Taco Bell,” Collins said. "It’s going to have those two elements in regard to the quality of service.”

Collins said there will be some seasonal menu items as well as selections that pay homage to various regions such as the Hawaiian burrito, which will feature ham and pineapple, as well as the Kansas City burrito, which is more catered toward a barbecue flavor.

“We’re going to have a cajun burrito and that’s going to be a staple,” Collins said. “That is just an unbelievable burrito that we make with jambalaya… It is just phenomenal.”

All burritos will include guacamole and sour cream at no additional charge, Collins said.