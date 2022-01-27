A new burrito restaurant is looking to make every bite count.
Adobi Flats Burrito Grill is set to open its first restaurant on S.C. Highway 544 near Coastal Carolina in February.
“We put the burritos together differently than what you would experience at one of our competitors,” said David Collins, franchisee of the Conway location.
Collins said the way the burritos are put together is similar to how popular salad concepts, like Chopped, create their meals.
“All the ingredients are put into a mixing bowl and are then put into a bowl of some kind,” Collins said.
What makes the burritos at Adobi Flats different is in that first bite, and however many bites follow.
“You’re not going to have it layered so that if you have a large burrito and you take a bite of it, you get a mouthful of rice,” Collins said. “Our makeup is every bite counts so every bite is going to have a little bit of exactly [what] the consumer is anticipating and expecting from us.”
Collins added Adobi Flats was a concept that was developed with multiple purposes in mind, combining the quality and efficiency of some well-known national brands while also putting their own spin on their products.
“If you would say the quality of a Chipotle and a Moe’s Southwest Grill burrito style restaurant and then put the speed and efficiency of a Taco Bell,” Collins said. "It’s going to have those two elements in regard to the quality of service.”
Collins said there will be some seasonal menu items as well as selections that pay homage to various regions such as the Hawaiian burrito, which will feature ham and pineapple, as well as the Kansas City burrito, which is more catered toward a barbecue flavor.
“We’re going to have a cajun burrito and that’s going to be a staple,” Collins said. “That is just an unbelievable burrito that we make with jambalaya… It is just phenomenal.”
All burritos will include guacamole and sour cream at no additional charge, Collins said.
Burritos come in both a shell or in a bowl, however, there is one burrito style that Collins believe will put Adobi Flats above the rest.
“We do what’s called a fork and knife,” Collins said. “After we get done rolling up the burritos, we put it on a press and give it a little sear and then we will put it on a plate and then pour queso on top of it. That thing is just mouth-watering.”
While burritos are in the business’s name, it’s much more than one dish. Collins said Adobi Flats menu will also features street tacos that vary from shrimp, ground beef and different types of chicken, including butter chicken.
Collins said Adobi Flats will have a drive thru and an express menu through the drive through as well. Collins mentioned Adobi Flats will also have breakfast items, with a heavy push for coffee products.
“We’re going to have great lattes, cappuccinos, iced coffee to definitely help support these students as they go through their late night or early morning studies,” Collins said.
Along with the coffee will also be some breakfast burritos and Collins said Adobi Flats will feature bagels from a local bagel shop in Pawleys Island called The Bagel Café.
“You think, what is this Southwest Mexican style restaurant doing having coffee and bagels. We just want to really encompass everything that might be important to the community,” Collins said.
The menu will also include nachos, salads, bowls and soup.
Collins said the prices will be on the affordable side, with some menu items being as low as $4 to up to $8.
“We want to keep it fairly simple,” Collins said, describing himself as a minimalist. “Less is more and whatever we do, let’s do it fantastic.”
Along with creating quality food that mesmerizes the taste buds of their customers, Collins said he and his business partner want to build something that is legacy generated.
“We want something where we can help people who have an entrepreneurial spirit about them but they might not have the finances to go out and purchase a franchise somewhere,” Collins said. “We want to help develop people and give themselves opportunities. We’re going to help set them up to be successful business people in their communities.”
There are some caveats though, Collins said.
“We’re very, very adamant about being community involved,” Collins said.
Collins is leading by example in that caveat as he has been working with Barnabas Horse Foundation in Myrtle Beach, which provides equine assisted therapy for individuals and families recovering from a traumatic experience and/or to improve the quality of life of children and adults with disabilities through human and horse interaction, according to the foundation’s website.
Adobi Flats is also partnering with Meals on Wheels, as well as having employees allocate select times to volunteer at these charitable organizations. In addition to that, a total of 10% of their profits will go to charitable organizations.
“We’re putting our money where our mouth is and we’re allowing our staff to be community involved because we believe in the law of attraction and the power of paying it forward,” Collins said. “We want to be not just an organization that’s all about an organization that’s not just like ‘Hey, we got a great concept, come eat with us’ and where people just clock in. I want every staff member to know that every hour they put in, they’re helping someone. They’re helping them by generating sales.”
Adobi Flats Burrito Grill is located at 1250 S.C. 544 in Conway, just down the road from The Cove apartment complex and is right in front of University Place, Coastal Carolina University’s off-campus housing. With several more apartment complexes down Highway 544 and the university within walking distance, Adobi Flats is in a prime spot for the college student clientele.
“What a great launching pin for us, right?” Collins said. “We’re right there. We have a fun concept and when you think about the students that go to college, the faculty that work there, I think they’re looking for something that’s like that. We have a prime location there where we are able to be readily available.”
Collins said he is working on getting Adobi Flats Burrito connected with Coastal Carolina University so that students can use their CINO Card (student ID) at their location as well as work with local area high schools.
“We we’re going to be entrenched within Coastal Carolina, hopefully Conway High School and Socastee High School,” Collins said. “We want to be a part of that. We’re going to do some really interesting things.”
Collins said he hopes Adobi Flats Burrito Grill can create a partnership with the community and help create a better future for all.
“It’s not just about having a fantastic burrito… we’re helping each other,” Collins said. “People are helping us in what our mission is and that’s to be community involved. Along with that, and equally important, it’s going to be a fun environment. It’s going to be a place where they’re excited to walk through the doors, they’re excited to go through the drive through with anticipation of a phenomenal food experience.”
Collins anticipates Adobi Flats Burrito Grill will open mid-February. The restaurant is currently hiring.
