A furry fragment from childhood has come to North Myrtle Beach.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, a store where adults and children can customize and bring to life a new stuffed animal friend, is now open at Barefoot Landing.

The new store, located at 4884B Highway 17 South in North Myrtle Beach, opened on Jan. 17 has all of the long-loved features that have been bringing customers to Build-A-Bear since its first store opened in 1997 in Missouri.

"This Workshop will offer the signature Build-A-Bear Make-Your-Own experience, including the iconic Heart Ceremony, with an assortment of furry friends, accessories, and products that appeal to kids, teens and adults alike," according to a release from the company.

When entering the Build-A-Bear Workshop, customers will have a range of plush animals to choose from. Next, with the help of an associate, the customer will bring their new friend to life with stuffing and the insertion of a heart during the Heart Ceremony.

The adorable now-stuffed animal can then be customized with clothes and other accessories and, finally, customers can fill out a birth certificate for their new friend who will ride home with them in a Cub Condo, a carrying case fit for a newly loved Build-A-Bear animal.

“We’re so excited to be opening our doors at Barefoot Landing and joining this popular waterfront destination in Myrtle Beach,” Chris Hurt, the chief operations and experience officer for the company, said in the release. “For the past 25 years, the Build-A-Bear experience has had the power to add a little more heart to life in a unique way, and we are so excited to see it come to life at this new location.”

The new Barefoot Landing location is one of about 20 Build-A-Bear Workshops the company announced the opening of during the 2022 fiscal year.