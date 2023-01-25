A new skating bowl will be installed and replace the existing half-pipe at the Matt Hughes Skateboard Park in Myrtle Beach thanks to a $20,000 donation from local skate shop and pro-skating foundation owner Terry Grimble.
Grimble, who is the owner and founder of the Daville Skate Shop and the Friends of the Skate Park Foundation, Inc., presented the large donation to the city of Myrtle Beach at Tuesday’s council meeting.
The check will go towards removing the unsafe metal skating fence meant for “grinding” and put a roughly 30 feet wide by 50 feet long hole with curved walls approximately four to five feet deep in its place. The bowl will allow for skaters to ride around in multiple directions inside the bowl as well as back and forth grinding like on the half pipe on the bowl’s edges.
The donation marks phase two of Friends of the Skate Park Foundation’s nonprofit redevelopment work on the Matt Hughes Skatepark.
Phase one was finished in 2018 with $125,000 raised between the city, the nonprofit skate foundation and a donation from Myrtle Beach skater Edward Tkacz. The money was used to replace the metal ramps in the park with a modern concrete foundation.
Phase two includes the $20,000 donation as well as additional money that will come from a fundraiser.
“For phase two, our total financial goal is 50 grand,” Grimble said. “So we’ve got 30 more grand and we plan on doing that with three fundraisers. We plan on doing this by the end of this April, by the way.”
The first fundraiser will be an oyster roast held in Murrells Inlet on March 12, followed by a second fundraiser at New South Brewery on April 1.
The final fundraiser will be the second annual Myrtle Beach AM skateboard contest held from April 20 to April 23, which invites skaters from all over the country to compete for a $2,000 purse.
“Our hope is the city will match our funds that we plan on raising, which is a total of $50,000 so that we can build a really nice concrete bowl and replace the outdated and old metal half-pipe,” Grimble said.
Myrtle Beach Mayor Brenda Bethune said she used to be a skateboarder herself, and thanked Grimble and the other representatives from the skate shop and foundation for the large donation towards a safer skatepark.
“I have two little guys who are going to be thrilled about this because they have been asking ‘When are we going to get a bowl?’” Bethune said.
The Matt Hughes Skatepark is located off 33rd Avenue North and Oak Street near Doug Shaw Memorial Stadium. The park features handrails, two quarter pipes, pads and ledges. The park originally opened in 1998.
