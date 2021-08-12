A new restaurant sandwiched between Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach is planning to bring the flavor of the Balkan region to the Grand Strand.

Kingston Bistro, located at the old Copa Cabana Bar and Grill building at 9734 N. Kings Highway, will bring a blend of Balkan, primarily Bulgarian, and American styles together.

“The big thing for us was in Myrtle Beach and North Myrtle Beach and the surrounding areas, you have so many seafood restaurants, steakhouses and everything like that. We kind of wanted to pick on that you really don’t see in this area,” said Andrew Bookout, co-owner of Kingston Bistro. “There’s no Bulgarian restaurants. There’s a few European but even there, it’s kind of the same food as about everywhere else.”

Bookout hopes that with this new flavor entering the melting pot of restaurants on the Grand Strand, it can help attract not just a new clientele but also give people a chance to experience something they’ve never had before.

“The reason I went with a bistro is so we are not set to one type of food,” Bookout said. “That way we’re not a seafood house, we’re not a steakhouse, anything like that.”

Bookout said that while they’re not looking to be tied down to one type of style, there still will be menu items like steak and ribs – just with a different twist.

“With our dinner menu, I took a lot of my specialty items, some of the more popular ones that I’ve done with weddings and I kind of used that to build our menu,” Bookout said.

Bookout, who is the food and beverage director at the Avista Resort in North Myrtle Beach, has been in the catering business for almost a decade. During that time, there have been several dishes that he has done for banquets and weddings that have done incredibly well and that is what has been the driving force behind the menu.

Limon cilantro chicken is one of those dishes that has been a hot commodity at the events Bookout has worked.