A low-maintenance, close-knit townhome community is coming to the Barefoot area of North Myrtle Beach.

Priced in the mid $400,000s, the 2,100-square-foot three-story homes are made to fit more than a few people across four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, according to a release from the developer, Plute Homes.

Each of the 57 homes in the Townes at Barefoot neighborhood, located on Barefoot Resort Bridge Road, will include a one-car garage and the neighborhood is about two miles from the Atlantic Ocean.

“The most striking feature of the Byrnes floorplan is its ease of living. The spacious townhome features a first-floor foyer entrance, powder bath and light-filled gathering room that flows into the kitchen and dining area,” the release states. “A screened porch is perfect for year-round Grand Strand outdoor entertaining. The oversized owner’s suite is located upstairs, along with two additional bedrooms and the laundry room. The third floor opens to a private spacious bedroom and full bath.”

Townes at Barefoot, a golf cart friendly neighborhood, is also walking distance from the Putter’s Pub restaurant, a community putting green and the Barefoot Resort Driving Range property.

“Townes at Barefoot residents enjoy three championship golf courses with extravagant clubhouses, a driving range, the Greg Norman golf academy, a private newly renovated beach cabana with seasonal shuttle service, a saltwater pool on the Intracoastal Waterway Marina, restaurants at close-by Barefoot Landing, a market and walking and biking trails,” the release reads.

The grand opening is expected to happen later this year.

To make an appointment or join the interest list, potential buyers can visit plute.com or call 843-749-8011.