Trees have been coming down and sitework is beginning for a new United Community Bank on the corner of U.S. 501 and 16thAvenue in Conway.
“Conway is extremely important to us and we are pleased to make such a significant commitment that will positively impact the growth of this community,” said Christie Manning, president of Coastal South Carolina for United Community Bank, in a Tuesday press release.
According to the release, the new 5,500-square-foot branch will be a full-service location including a drive-through teller line, an ATM and a large community room.
The new location will be led by longtime Conway banker Allison Brown who joined United last year as a retail relationship manager, and construction is expected to be completed in late 2021.
“While we recognize that many customers are shifting to a stronger digital focus, we know that it is important for our customers to have a physical location that they can visit and connect with us personally. We are invested in Conway and grateful for the opportunity to directly contribute to its development,” Manning said.
Hill Construction is the General Contractor. Equip Studio is the architect, and the project was developed by Chris Fraser. The new branch will offer an enhanced customer experience with the addition of innovative digital banking tools.
About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, with executive offices in Greenville, South Carolina. United is one of the largest full-service financial institutions in the Southeast, with total assets exceeding $17.2 billion and 163 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. United Community Bank, United’s wholly-owned bank subsidiary, specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and companies throughout its geographic footprint, now including Florida under the brand Seaside Bank and Trust. Find out more at www.ucbi.com.
