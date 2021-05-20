As summertime approaches, a new amusement park is set to open on Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach on Friday, the park announced this week.
Funplex Myrtle Beach plans to hold an 11 a.m. grand opening at the location nestled between 14th Avenue and 15th Avenue on North Ocean Boulevard — just one block from the beach. The location is the first in South Carolina.
The park takes pride in "packing a big punch in a compact footprint." The attraction will feature seven "groundbreaking" and "family thrill" rides, including Mach Fun and the Fun in the Sun Coaster. Both coasters are "state-of-the-art first generation" rides, according to a release. Funplex will also feature a walk-up bar and restaurant.
Funplex is a family-owned amusement park company headquartered in New Jersey and was founded more than 20 years ago. Funplex has two other locations, which both in New Jersey.
