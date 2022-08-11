Several parks in Myrtle Beach will soon add splashing, more playing and fetching.
Dustin Jordan, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said three of the city’s parks will be getting new features including a splash pad, a disc golf course and a dog park while two parks are getting bathroom upgrades.
The biggest update includes the construction of a splash pad at Futrell Park off Mr. Joe White Avenue.
A splash pad is an area with a non-slip surface with little to no standing water. Splash pads have various nozzles and features that can shower, spray, rain, mist and shoot streams of water.
“I think this is going to be a huge asset for us,” Jordan said.
Jordan said the splash pad will have buttons and the water will be motion-activated, not constantly flowing, adding the splash pad will be on a timer.
Jordan presented the city council a design that fits into the department’s budget for the splash pad.
“It’s going to have some in-ground features that sprays out the ground and some above ground features like the flower things that open up and spray water,” Jordan said. “It’ll be a mix of some above ground and some in-ground features."
Once constructed, it would be the first splash pad owned by the city, not by a private business, and is within the city limits. There are some splash pads across the county, including one at the Tanger Outlets in North Myrtle Beach.
Jordan estimates the splash pad will cost $120,000. On Tuesday, the city council approved a motion to allow for the department to apply for a $120,000 grant to purchase the splash pad.
“If we get that grant, what that will do is free up some money that is currently funded for the splash pad to go to some other projects in the park,” Jordan said, noting the extra money would go to playground equipment upgrades and workout equipment.
The grant requires $24,000 match, which will be taken from $200,000 already budgeted for the park’s upgrades.
Jordan expects construction of the splash pad through the winter with the hopes of having the splash pad complete by the time things warm up in spring 2023.
Additionally, Withers Swash Park will have a new 18-hole disc golf course that should be complete in two to three weeks and is budgeted at $30,000, according to Jordan.
Disc golf is similar to golf but instead of a golf ball and a club, players do their best to toss a disc into a target in the least number of throws.
The Withers Swash Park Disc Golf course will take up much of the 15-acre park but will not interfere with the walking trails.
“Folks that are out walking their dog or on the walking trails riding bikes will still be able to go through there safely without interfering with the disc golf course or with those guys interfering with the walkers,” Jordan said.
The other disc golf course in the city is the Splinter City course near The Market Common area and Jordan said that 20-acre course has been a success.
“Morning, midday, afternoon, rain or shine, there’s always people playing,” Jordan said.
Jordan said the Wither Swash course is designed more towards beginners and children but will still be challenging for the advanced players.
Just around the swash at New Town Park, a pair of dog parks is being planned.
Jordan said there will be two separate sections in the park, one for small dogs and one for large dogs. He added the pedestrian bridge, sidewalks and trails already at New Town will be separate from the new dog park.
For dog owner and city councilman John Krajc, the newest dog park to Myrtle Beach is something he can easily get behind.
“This gives us three dog parks in the city of Myrtle Beach that residents from all over the city can enjoy and this one will give an access point to a lot of center city residents as well,” Krajc said.
Jordan estimates the project to be over $100,000, with the department budgeting $120,000. Most of that expense will be the fencing.
“That’s the most important part,” Jordan laughed.
He added the fencing should arrive in two months but due to demands, the fencing could arrive later than anticipated.
The city has parks in the Market Common area and off 62nd Avenue North west of U.S. 17 Bypass.
The south end parks will be getting some upgrades too – bathroom upgrades are coming to Valor Park and Midway Park in the next four months. Each park will have new restroom buildings with two family bathrooms.
The change in bathrooms comes from the department receiving numerous complaints regarding cleanliness of the portable bathrooms that are available at the parks across the city.
“What we’re trying to do is get rid of some of those portable toilets and install a more permanent design there that we can keep clean and just a better overall look,” Jordan said.
The Midway Park bathroom will cost around $85,000, according to Jordan, while the Valor Park bathroom will cost an upwards of $250,000. Jordan said the bathroom at Valor Park is more expensive due to infrastructure costs such as piping and hookup as well as a more expensive design.
Midway Park has been the site of several upgrades in recent months. Earlier this year, pickleball courts were installed, along with upgrades and resurfacing of the tennis and basketball courts.
“It’s been a tremendous turnaround,” Jordan said. “That park has gone from hardly anyone using that park to fifty to a hundred people every day in that park playing pickleball, playing tennis.
With all the new upgrades coming to Myrtle Beach parks, Krajc is looking forward to seeing what these improvements do for the future of Myrtle Beach.
“This our effort to get positive activity for the neighborhood, for the youth, for the residents so that we can make sure that the quality of life for our residents and the public safety are number one,” he said.
