Several parks in Myrtle Beach will soon add splashing, more playing and fetching.

Dustin Jordan, director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, said three of the city’s parks will be getting new features including a splash pad, a disc golf course and a dog park while two parks are getting bathroom upgrades.

The biggest update includes the construction of a splash pad at Futrell Park off Mr. Joe White Avenue.

A splash pad is an area with a non-slip surface with little to no standing water. Splash pads have various nozzles and features that can shower, spray, rain, mist and shoot streams of water.

“I think this is going to be a huge asset for us,” Jordan said.

Jordan said the splash pad will have buttons and the water will be motion-activated, not constantly flowing, adding the splash pad will be on a timer.

Jordan presented the city council a design that fits into the department’s budget for the splash pad.

“It’s going to have some in-ground features that sprays out the ground and some above ground features like the flower things that open up and spray water,” Jordan said. “It’ll be a mix of some above ground and some in-ground features."

Once constructed, it would be the first splash pad owned by the city, not by a private business, and is within the city limits. There are some splash pads across the county, including one at the Tanger Outlets in North Myrtle Beach.

Jordan estimates the splash pad will cost $120,000. On Tuesday, the city council approved a motion to allow for the department to apply for a $120,000 grant to purchase the splash pad.

“If we get that grant, what that will do is free up some money that is currently funded for the splash pad to go to some other projects in the park,” Jordan said, noting the extra money would go to playground equipment upgrades and workout equipment.

The grant requires $24,000 match, which will be taken from $200,000 already budgeted for the park’s upgrades.