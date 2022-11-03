One of Atlantic Beach's busiest streets will soon be adorned with solar powered lighting, WiFi and other modern technologies thanks to a nearly $500,000 grant from Horry County.

The $488,840 grant was made possible under the America Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

The historic town's grant will cover the installation of solar powered LED WiFi street lights, electric vehicle charging stations, cameras to promote safety and a light display for advertising on 30th Avenue South, according to longtime Atlantic Beach resident F. Denise Gibson Bailey who helped the town apply for the grant.

“The Town of Atlantic Beach will use this grant to make a significant investment in the Town’s broadband infrastructure, using new technologies. Atlantic Beach officials plan to take advantage of the new technologies being installed to create jobs and economic growth while improving the overall quality of life within our community,” said Atlantic Beach Mayor Jake Evans in a release.

Bailey said that incorporating such technology onto 30th Avenue South will help to reduce the town’s impact on the environment. She also said that providing WiFi to the public in this area will also be beneficial to locals.

The grant will only cover the installation of this equipment and the continuing costs will be taken on by Atlantic Beach, Bailey said.

“Our overall maintenance costs will go down because of the solar power,” she said. “Our goal is to put this all throughout the community but we thought we would try it out [at 30th Avenue South] because that is our main business corridor.”