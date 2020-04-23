Less than 24 hours after the City of Conway released its $1.6 million plan to cut stormwater levels in the area of Trinity United Methodist Church, the plan had the blessings of two environmentalists.
“I think it’s great,” said April O’Leary, founder of Horry County Rising, adding that it’s not the kind of plan that in 100 years people will look back at and ask, “Why did we do that?”
She totally supports nature-based solutions to flooding, which this plan is.
“There are more benefits to projects like this than there are risks, so this is a very low risk project,” she said.
It improves habitat concerns, improves water quality so it will help reduce fish kills that have been happening during flooding event, improves oxygen, slows down runoff and allows the water to evaporate, according to O’Leary.
The plan also drew positive comments from Conway City Council when representatives from the Robinson Design Engineers presented it at Monday night’s council meeting.
The plan includes at least four concepts of different sizes, ranging from 3 to 7.75 acres, but the only plan discussed at Monday’s meeting was the largest of the four.
The nature-friendly plan includes an oval site, that hints of a Carolina Bay, featuring a kids play area, open water, a grassy parking area, two entrances, a path connecting it to Crabtree Greenway, thickly-wooded wetlands, constructed woodlands, a natural screen, raised walking trails, natural berms, a sculpture, maybe a natural amphitheater and a picnic area to be shared with the church.
Joshua Robinson, principal engineer with the firm of Robinson Design Engineers, complimented Conway’s uniqueness citing its downtown connectivity to the riverwalk and riverfront park, saying many South and North Carolina cities are trying to capture what Conway has done so well with Downtown and its stores directly next to nature.
“It helps to tell the story of Conway’s relationship with water. It’s not just a nuisance,” he said.
He said Conway is surrounded by water in a way and that’s beautiful, but pointed out the problem with Conway having suffered three major flooding events in recent years, the worst being associated with Hurricane Florence.
He said Conway’s flooding isn’t the fault of the City of Conway. It’s the result of things happening in North Carolina and farther outside of Conway, plus urbanization and deforestation over the years.
Robinson said his company’s plan isn’t designed to solve Conway’s major floods, but should help with stormwater surges or the first peak of water that comes before a second that follows days later.
He said Crabtree Canal runs into Kingston Lake in about one mile creating a bigger problem, and the biggest problem comes when the Waccamaw River joins that flow. He said the current proposal might help this problem, but it won’t solve it.
They want the plan to take care of water the way nature does. The plan is not to build a pond with a fence around it, but to create a recreation area and natural beauty spot.
Robinson said having water run straight through Crabtree Canal isn’t the best idea. The water needs to be slowed down so it will have more time to seep into the ground. He also wants more land for the water to spread out.
The plan also includes some improvements to Sherwood Drive that Robinson said nearby residents are convinced serves as a natural dam. An improvement to Sherwood Drive would include culverts or other plans to help the water run under the road and spread into other areas.
He wants water from the Canal to spread out in a natural wetland process.
He expects this plan to work well with work being done by Horry County and the Army Corps of Engineers.
He’d also like to see some residents start rainwater harvesting the way some Charleston residents are doing.
Robinson said the study of the area showed that Crabtree is one of the few areas where the Savannah Lilliput, a mussel that’s popular with fishermen, has been documented.
The hope is that the project could be done in phases and with the help of grants paying perhaps as much as 75 percent of the project’s cost.
City Administrator Adam Emrick said if this plan is successful the city might be able to take the plan to other areas of Conway that have experienced flooding.
Emrick said the city has already put aside some money from its stormwater fees to start the process and has applied for another grant.
Robinson said typically the more grants an entity gets, the more they’re likely to get.
This current plan came from a partnership between the City of Conway and the S.C. Nature Conservancy, and its $40,000 cost was funded through a grant secured by the Conservancy.
In response to questions from council members, Robinson said the plan could be completed in months, depending on how long it will take to secure the needed grants.
Some of the individual costs are $100,000, community amenities; $50,000, earthwork cuts; $175,000, earthwork fill; $130,000, planting; and $70,000 infrastructure.
The eight acres needed for the plan will come in part from the city’s property buyout that has been funded with FEMA monies. It is planned for an area sort of surrounding the church and surrounded by Crabtree Swamp. Plans also include a trail to connect the park with Crabtree Greenway.
Also in the study area are parts of Sherwood Drive and Long Avenue, Smith Lake Drive, Lakeland Drive, Busbee Street and Little Street.
O’Leary said she thinks the plan will help solve floods in the category of Hurricane Matthew, but “certainly not Hurricane Florence” that she calls “a beast of its own.”
She likes that the plan is saving the church that people have emotional ties to and that the plan is already in hand so it’s ready when grant funds become available.
Also, she likes that it falls in line with future projects that Horry County is planning.
Cara Schildtknecht, riverkeeper with the Winyah Rivers Foundation, also likes the plan.
“I am excited for this project,” she said after her initial review. “The Waccamaw Riverkeeper is definitely in support of nature-based solutions. The slow-spread-soak method for controlling flooding is what our wetlands and swamps would naturally do. We will look forward to the next steps in this project.”
From what she’s heard about the plan through her association with the Nature Conservancy, she thinks it fits well with her group’s mission of preserving natural floodplain areas so the rivers can do what they do, which is flood.
The difference now is flash flooding that has been caused by changing hydrology. Instead of having water go up and gradually come back down the way wetlands are designed to do, now it shoots up quickly, Schildtknecht said. She doesn’t think installing more infrastructure is going to help. Instead, she said, people need to retreat from the floodplain and stop building there because the river can’t be stopped.
“It’s going to do what it’s going to do,” she said.
She hopes this plan will be something that’s doable that will give the people living in and around Crabtree some relief.
“I hope it works. I hope it’s a good program. I’m excited to learn more about it,” she said.
