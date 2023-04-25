Nathan Ellis didn’t crow about saving three women from a burning home a few Saturdays ago in Georgetown County.
The Myrtle Beach firefighter is just slightly out of rookie status and didn’t tell his boss what he did over Easter weekend when he came back to work that Monday.
But on Tuesday, the firefighter quietly accepted the Valor Commendation from fire chief Tom Gwyer during the Myrtle Beach City Council meeting.
“I really just feel honored and unworthy,” Ellis said. “I just really want to give glory to God for putting me in the right place at the right time.”
Ellis was visiting his wife’s grandparents off Browns Ferry Road on April 8. They were getting ready to eat lunch when he noticed a nearby home burning.
“He banged on the front door. The door was locked,” Gwyer said as a photograph of the burning home was displayed on the screen in front of the council. The photograph showed the flames licking from the roof toward the treetops.
As 911 calls were made, Ellis found a boarded-up window on the side of the home.
“He punches out the window, throws the plywood and hears some screaming inside the building,” the chief described Ellis entering the home without protective gear, grabbing two women and leading them back to the window to escape. “While the victims were being removed, they said there was somebody else inside. So, Nathan turns around, goes back down the hallway. This time he encounters rapidly deteriorating conditions of fire and smoke.
“He gets down to one point where he really can’t go any further. He’s at that decision that no firefighter ever wants to happen. ‘Do I continue, or do I turn around knowing that there’s somebody in there and we pretty much seal their fate?’
“Nathan hangs tough. Ends up catching a glimpse of another victim, grabs the victim, carries the victim to the window, assists the victim out,” Gwyer said. “Before he leaves, the victims said, ‘My dogs are in there.’ So, he’s not done yet. He turns around and goes back down the hallway. He gets down the hallway and realizes, ‘This isn’t a place that I need to be.’”
He said the dogs died in the fire.
By the time Ellis got out of the house, Georgetown firefighters had arrived and Ellis helped with the hoses while directing the paramedics to the victims.
After feeding them lunch, Ellis’ family helped the three women – ages 61, 56 and 46 – find long-term housing.
Gwyer said Ellis had worked on Monday, April 10, without a hint of what he had done over the weekend. On April 11, Gwyer said he received a letter from the Georgetown County Fire Department.
“Without Firefighter Ellis’ help, it is likely the loss of life could have been a reality in this incident,” Gwyer read the letter tipping him off to Ellis’ heroics.
The Valor Commendation was awarded to Ellis for putting himself in grave danger to save the lives of others. It is the highest honor from the fire department.
