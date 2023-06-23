A Myrtle Beach woman was sentenced to nearly two years in federal prison after she pled guilty to making and presenting a false claim to the IRS and theft of government property, the U.S. Attorneys Office announced Friday.
Janice A. Livingston, 30, was sentenced to nearly 20 months in prison, to be followed by a three-year term of court-ordered supervision by United States District Judge Joseph Dawson, III.
Livingston was ordered to pay $183,406.01 in restitution.
Court evidence revealed that in 2020, Livingston submitted three false claims to the IRS for tax credit entitlements in the amount of $1,126,553.68 and submitted false documentation to receive individual unemployability benefits from the Department of Veterans Affairs, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
Authorities said Livingston "made multiple false representations in applying for two Economic Injury Disaster Loans, which the Small Business Administration could provide to business owners negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic."
The AG's office said in a release: "On May 17, 2021, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across government to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud. The Task Force bolsters efforts to investigate and prosecute the most culpable domestic and international criminal actors and assists agencies tasked with administering relief programs to prevent fraud by, among other methods, augmenting and incorporating existing coordination mechanisms, identifying resources and techniques to uncover fraudulent actors and their schemes, and sharing and harnessing information and insights gained from prior enforcement efforts."
The department said anyone with information about attempted fraud involving COVID-19 can report it by calling the Department of Justice’s National Center for Disaster Fraud (NCDF) hotline at 866-720-5721 or via the NCDF web complaint form at: https://www.justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.
This case was investigated by the IRS and the Department of Veterans Affairs. Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Hummel is prosecuting the case.
