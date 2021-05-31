A Myrtle Beach area woman died Saturday after being injured in a wreck a day earlier, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office.
Lacy Pratt, 27, who lived on Burcale Road, was involved in a head-on collision between 11th and 12th Avenues South, Horry County Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said in a news release.
When Pratt's vehicle crossed the center line on South Kings Highway, it collided with another vehicle. Pratt was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center where she eventually died from her injuries.
No other injuries were reported in this collision, Willard said.
Myrtle Beach police continue to investigate the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.