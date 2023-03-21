A Myrtle Beach woman is facing more criminal charges after an investigation led authorities to find a woman dead on a porch and a house in deplorable conditions last week.
Krystal Alexandria Pinkowski, 37, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with abuse or neglect of a vulnerable adult with great bodily injury resulting and three counts of unlawful conduct towards a child.
That night, Horry County Police Department responded to a home in the 800 block of Highway 814 in reference to a possible death.
Authorities arrived to find a woman dead on the porch of an unsanitary house filled with garbage and feces to the point that the floor could not be seen, records state. Police said the kitchen was infested with bugs and more than a dozen dead animals were found inside.
Pinkowski was later charged with one count of ill treatment of animals in general, torture, and 14 counts of ill treatment of animals, in general, overworking, for 15 counts of animal cruelty charges in all on March 18.
Pinkowski was also charged with violations for accumulation, exposed appliances on premises and litter- abandoned/derelict vehicles. During the course of the investigation, the house was found to be in deplorable condition, authorities said. The defendant had three children in her custody living in unsanitary conditions.
Pinkowski's arrest warrants state that the hallway to the children's room was littered with garbage and feces to the point that the floor underneath could not be seen. The bathroom was non-accessible due to the amount of garbage piled inside of it.
The kitchen was infested with bugs, with the refrigerator blocked by garbage and animal cages. There were 16 dead animals found inside the house as well as a cockroach infestation.
During the course of the investigation, Horry County Police Department officers also found several different animals severely neglected.
One white rabbit, seven snakes and four pet bearded dragons were located in a stage of decomposition from what appeared to be prolonged neglect, records state. Five cats were found to be living in unsanitary conditions including large amounts of trash, urine, and feces, as well as infestations of insects.
Six snakes and one tarantula were found to be living in inhumane and unsanitary living conditions including large amounts of trash, urine, and feces, as well as an infestation of insects. The reptiles were found to not have adequate living conditions for their species.
Four dogs were found living in inhumane and unsanitary living conditions, including large amounts of trash, urine, feces, as well as an infestation of insects.
Pinkowski is currently being at J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Tuesday on bond of over $100,000.
