The seemingly unattainable has become attainable, and the long wait is over.
Myrtle Beach will host its first PGA Tour event next year.
The inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic will be held at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club next year on dates that are to be determined, and the tour has committed to a contract that will bring a tournament to the area for four consecutive years.
PGA Tour and Myrtle Beach tourism officials announced the tournament at a press conference Wednesday morning at The Dunes Club.
The tournament will be held the same week as a designated elevated event with a purse of at least $20 million and a limited field of 70 to 80 of the tour's top players.
The Myrtle Beach event will feature a full field, which is generally 144 players or more, of tour members who don't qualify for the Wells Fargo, and it will have a purse of $3.9 million.
PGA Tour tournaments this year that coincide with more high-profile and lucrative events – such as the British Open, WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational – have purses of $3.8 million compared to regular weekly PGA Tour tournaments that feature purses averaging more than $8 million.
The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce and Convention and Visitor's Bureau; South Carolina Department of Parks, Recreation and Tourism; and Golf Tourism Solutions, a marketing and technology agency that represents the Grand Strand market, are all expected to contribute to the funding of the event.
Additional sponsors are likely already on board or are being sought.
The Myrtle Beach area has hosted a myriad of significant pro and amateur tournaments, but never a PGA Tour event.
Funding has always been a primary roadblock since there is little industry and no major corporations based in the area.
But chamber and visitors bureau president and CEO Karen Riordan was adamant about Golf Town USA finally hosting a PGA Tour event, and the chamber is strongly behind the event financially.
A history of high-profile events
The Dunes Club hosted the Senior Tour Championship – now known as the Champions Tour’s Charles Schwab Cup Championship – for six years from 1994-99 before the event moved to TPC Myrtle Beach in 2000 prior to leaving the area.
The Robert Trent Jones design that opened in 1948 has also hosted the PGA of America’s national club pro championship, a U.S. Women’s Open and the finals of the PGA Tour Qualifying Tournament, among other high-profile tournaments.
The course stretches to 7,450 yards and will likely be lengthened with new tee boxes and further altered to increase its difficulty for the tour event.
The PGA Tour has been in South Carolina for 55 years with the RBC Heritage at Harbour Town Golf Links in Hilton Head Island.
The state has been home to a second PGA Tour event in each of the past two years, as Congaree Golf Club in Ridgeland has hosted a pair of events that were displaced by the coronavirus pandemic.
It hosted the relocated 2021 RBC Canadian Open and the 2022 CJ Cup, which was created as an event in Korea.
Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course has hosted the state’s most prolific events in the PGA Championship in both 2012 and 2021, and the 1991 Ryder Cup.
