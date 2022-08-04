A new nursing school has officially opened in Myrtle Beach.
Grand Strand Medical Center and HCA Healthcare opened the doors to Galen College of Nursing Wednesday afternoon allowing for in-person classes.
“We’ve gone from an idea to a reality in just the last few months,” said Stephanie Muminovic, associate dean of Galen’s Myrtle Beach campus located in the Medical Office Building at Grand Strand Health.
Myrtle Beach’s campus extends Galen’s reach down the East Coast with other locations in North Carolina, Virginia and Florida.
Galen focuses on nursing setting it apart from other schools in the area such as Horry Georgetown Technical College, said Tiffany Keys, Grand Strand Medical’s chief nursing officer. HGTC has a nursing program but their nursing program students are mixed with those looking to get degrees in culinary arts and business administration.
“This is nursing focused, nursing only, so everything you do is done in the spirit of clinical advancement, growth, nursing and your case study scenarios,” Keys explained.
Currently, Myrtle Beach’s Galen offers an associate’s degree in nursing and a licensed practical nursing to associate degree in nursing (LPN to ADN), along with online classes for a registered nurse to bachelor of science in nursing (RN to BSN) and a master’s of science in nursing. Programs can take one to two years to complete.
Keys said conversations with Galen started in March 2019. At the time, the building that now houses the state-of-the-art labs, classrooms and conference rooms had not been built.
Fast forward to now, the Myrtle Beach campus has gone through the accreditation processes and has welcomed nearly 100 students across two nursing cohorts. The first cohort started their classes in March and are currently on the path to graduate by September 2023.
“It’s been quite a journey,” Keys said.
Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony symbolizes the next steps for Galen’s Myrtle Beach campus as in-person classes will now become more commonplace after the previous classes were held virtually as the construction of campus received finishing touches.
Much of the Galen Myrtle Beach campus is on the third floor of the hospital off U.S. 17 and 82nd Parkway. Throughout the third floor, the campus has top-notch technology including mannequins ranging from adults to toddlers, giving students the opportunity to navigate through different situations with different types of patients. And it includes a mannequin that simulates different types of birthing situations helping the students in the labor and delivery class rotation.
Tina Dow, one of the first students at Galen, got to practice a labor and delivery situation with the mannequin.
“It was really weird and I was afraid I was going to pull the neck and the head would pop off,” Dowe said.
A self-described hands-on learner, Dowe is looking forward to in-person classes.
“We need to give them that exposure,” said Cheryl Askins, an instructor at Galen’s Myrtle Beach campus.
Ronetta Grate also started at Galen in March. While she may be a first-year student at Galen working towards an associates in nursing, she’s worked in the medical field for almost three decades. She said her care and compassion is what led her to go back to school.
“I feel passionate about nursing,” she said. “I just feel that I would be a great nurse. I feel like I’m the type of nurse that would be accountable. I would be dependable. I would have that compassion that hospitals need.”
During their time at Galen, students will have the opportunity to work inside Grand Strand Medical Center, as part of a partnership between the school and the hospital.
“For us, it’s the next step in becoming a comprehensive academic medical center,” Keys said, adding Grand Strand Medical is already involved with graduate medical education (GME) which is a hospital-sponsored or hospital-based training program for individuals who have completed medical school. “We have medical students. We have physicians completing their training as residences. So, to be able to now pull that together with nurses and have nursing students complete their education alongside physician providers, it really just adds that continuity.”
The school’s opening is perfect timing, according to Mark Vogt, Galen’s chief executive officer.
“We are in the midst of one of the worst nursing shortages that the profession has ever seen,” Vogt said.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently projected there will be nearly 195,000 average annual openings for registered nurses across the country between 2020 and 2030. Hugh Tappan, president of HCA Healthcare’s South Atlantic Division, said there could be 10,000 openings annually.
This shortage was an issue that HCA Healthcare and Galen went after quickly to correct, something Tappan said he takes pride in.
“We saw the need and we acted on it,” Tappan said.
Once the college becomes more streamlined with a consistent flow of graduates and new students, Vogt said the Myrtle Beach area will soon realize they are the real beneficiaries of this program.
“They’re going to bear witness to the great work that’s going to happen in these hallways and be the recipients to that care. And that’s what I’m most proud of,” Vogt said.
