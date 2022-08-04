A new nursing school has officially opened in Myrtle Beach.

Grand Strand Medical Center and HCA Healthcare opened the doors to Galen College of Nursing Wednesday afternoon allowing for in-person classes.

“We’ve gone from an idea to a reality in just the last few months,” said Stephanie Muminovic, associate dean of Galen’s Myrtle Beach campus located in the Medical Office Building at Grand Strand Health.

Myrtle Beach’s campus extends Galen’s reach down the East Coast with other locations in North Carolina, Virginia and Florida.

Galen focuses on nursing setting it apart from other schools in the area such as Horry Georgetown Technical College, said Tiffany Keys, Grand Strand Medical’s chief nursing officer. HGTC has a nursing program but their nursing program students are mixed with those looking to get degrees in culinary arts and business administration.

“This is nursing focused, nursing only, so everything you do is done in the spirit of clinical advancement, growth, nursing and your case study scenarios,” Keys explained.

Currently, Myrtle Beach’s Galen offers an associate’s degree in nursing and a licensed practical nursing to associate degree in nursing (LPN to ADN), along with online classes for a registered nurse to bachelor of science in nursing (RN to BSN) and a master’s of science in nursing. Programs can take one to two years to complete.

Keys said conversations with Galen started in March 2019. At the time, the building that now houses the state-of-the-art labs, classrooms and conference rooms had not been built.

Fast forward to now, the Myrtle Beach campus has gone through the accreditation processes and has welcomed nearly 100 students across two nursing cohorts. The first cohort started their classes in March and are currently on the path to graduate by September 2023.

“It’s been quite a journey,” Keys said.

Wednesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony symbolizes the next steps for Galen’s Myrtle Beach campus as in-person classes will now become more commonplace after the previous classes were held virtually as the construction of campus received finishing touches.