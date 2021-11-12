Arabella and Felicity Fisher were thrilled to go inside their new home Thursday afternoon — so much so that they took it upon themselves to do the ceremonial ribbon cutting while their father U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Eric Fisher was still making his way across the street.
“I was not prepared for that,” Fisher chuckled. “I can’t keep up with them sometimes.”
After the ribbon was retied and a second ribbon cutting took place, the Fischer family set foot in their new home, starting a new chapter in their life.
Standing in the kitchen of his new home, Fisher wiped away tears as he flipped through a picture book detailing all the work that had gone in to making this dream a reality.
“It’s amazing, a huge blessing,” Fisher said. “There’s no words to really describe it.”
Fisher said finally going inside and walking around the two-story home, which is nestled in the Forestbrook Estates community, was huge for he and his wife Breanna, their two daughters and his service dog Oakley.
“I know they finally got a roof over their head,” Fisher said, holding back tears. “Seeing that excitement and hope for them is amazing.”
Upon entering the home, a small dining room sits immediately to one’s right. That dining room leads to the kitchen area which overlooks a spacious living room, complete with a couch to fit the whole family and a flatscreen TV mounted into the wall. Down the hall to one’s left, tucked between the staircase and the living room, is where the master bedroom is. Fisher and his wife were emotional seeing the fully furnished bedroom and master bathroom.
After taking in the downstairs, the Fishers made their way to their back porch, Fisher’s service dog Oakley ran circles around the fenced in backyard, enjoying every single stride.
Upstairs, Arabella and Felicity couldn’t contain themselves as they took in their own separate bedrooms, along with a big playroom featuring a pink tent filled with books. The playroom had a door that led to a second-floor balcony. From time to time, Felicity made her way out on the balcony and encouraged her new neighbors to check out the home.
“Come check this out guys,” she yelled, smiling ear to ear.
Fisher was surprised with the mortgage-free home on Flag Day in June, as part of a joint effort from the non-profit Operation FINALLY HOME and home building cooperation Lennar. Since being established in 2005, OFH has more than 350 home projects in more than 31 states. The organization provides mortgage-free homes for veterans and their widows.
“We have the opportunity to instill hope,” said Rusty Carroll, executive director of OFH. “And our partnerships help provide that hope to veterans such as Eric and his family.”
Fisher’s military service stretches nearly a decade, starting in 2007. During his time, Fisher served multiple combat tours in Kuwait, Afghanistan and Bahrain. The experiences he had while overseas left him with traumatic brain injuries and severe post-traumatic stress disorder, ultimately leading to him being medically discharged in 2016.
For his bravery and service to his country, Fisher has been awarded two Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals, a Presidential Unit Citation Medal, a Navy Meritorious Unit Commendation, three Marine Corps Good Conduct Medals, a National Defense Service Medal and an Afghanistan Campaign Medal.
Following his discharge, Fisher and his family made the 11-and-a-half-hour drive south from Toms River, New Jersey to Myrtle Beach so he could enroll at Coastal Carolina University. Fisher said he is still working on his degree at Coastal, double majoring in Hospitality, Resort and Tourism Management and Marketing, while also minoring in graphic design and working with the professional golf management program.
The new family home is roughly 15 minutes from Coastal’s campus and lifts many burdens off Fisher’s shoulders going forward.
“It’s more of the not being stressful by working so many hours and trying to keep up with bill payments and mortgage payments,” Fisher said. “On top of doing school, I have two children running around and taking them to school and taking them to sports. They have sports five days a week, competitions every weekend all over the place. It takes a lot of time away from my studies and makes things rough."
The Fisher family’s journey to Thursday was nothing short of arduous. Fisher said the most difficult thing for him these past five months was creating hope. Despite the hardships, Fisher and his family pushed forward, leading them to what became a very special Veterans Day.
“It’s just amazing,” Fisher said. “The fact they were able to plan it out like this was incredible. It’s a way to give more veterans hope that to see that there’s people out there willing to do something like this for them.”
