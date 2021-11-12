Arabella and Felicity Fisher were thrilled to go inside their new home Thursday afternoon — so much so that they took it upon themselves to do the ceremonial ribbon cutting while their father U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Eric Fisher was still making his way across the street.

“I was not prepared for that,” Fisher chuckled. “I can’t keep up with them sometimes.”

After the ribbon was retied and a second ribbon cutting took place, the Fischer family set foot in their new home, starting a new chapter in their life.

Standing in the kitchen of his new home, Fisher wiped away tears as he flipped through a picture book detailing all the work that had gone in to making this dream a reality.

“It’s amazing, a huge blessing,” Fisher said. “There’s no words to really describe it.”

Fisher said finally going inside and walking around the two-story home, which is nestled in the Forestbrook Estates community, was huge for he and his wife Breanna, their two daughters and his service dog Oakley.

“I know they finally got a roof over their head,” Fisher said, holding back tears. “Seeing that excitement and hope for them is amazing.”

Upon entering the home, a small dining room sits immediately to one’s right. That dining room leads to the kitchen area which overlooks a spacious living room, complete with a couch to fit the whole family and a flatscreen TV mounted into the wall. Down the hall to one’s left, tucked between the staircase and the living room, is where the master bedroom is. Fisher and his wife were emotional seeing the fully furnished bedroom and master bathroom.

After taking in the downstairs, the Fishers made their way to their back porch, Fisher’s service dog Oakley ran circles around the fenced in backyard, enjoying every single stride.

Upstairs, Arabella and Felicity couldn’t contain themselves as they took in their own separate bedrooms, along with a big playroom featuring a pink tent filled with books. The playroom had a door that led to a second-floor balcony. From time to time, Felicity made her way out on the balcony and encouraged her new neighbors to check out the home.