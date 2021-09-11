Myrtle Beach’s Unity Memorial is complete at Warbird Park near The Market Common. The city will be holding a special Remembrance Ceremony to mark the 20th anniversary of 9-11-01. The ceremony is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 11, at the park located at 150 Farrow Parkway. The Unity Memorial contains a section of the World Trade Center north tower beam that was donated to the city by the Fire Department of New York City. The city’s original Sept. 11 memorial had been in a grassy area on the edge of a parking lot at Broadway at the Beach. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com