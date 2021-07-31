A mobile workshop is stopping in Myrtle Beach on Monday afternoon to help close the skills gap by teaching students and others about the benefits of trade professions.
Be Pro Be Proud will make a tour stop at Topgolf Myrtle Beach on Robert Grissom Parkway from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to not only teach those about trade careers but also allow local businesses to seek out potential hires.
Career and technical education teachers and parents and students 13 years old and older are also welcomed to attend the event. Social distancing and sanitation measures will be in place, the release said.
By 2025, the skills gap is expected to grow with 2 million jobs going unfilled, according to statistics from Be Pro Be Proud South Carolina. Of the current skilled professionals, over 24% are at or near retirement age with 48% of South Carolina's commercial driver's license holders are 53 years or older. With over 80% of employers in the skilled professions reporting a moderate or serious in skilled production works, events like Be Pro Be Proud's workshop can potentially help usher in the next generation of skilled workers.
According to the release, the mobile workshop is a 53-foot, double expandable trailer that contains eight interactive stations that provide workshop participants with a hands-on opportunity to experience eight high-wage, highly-skilled professions. Through the use of virtual reality and augmented reality, attendees can get a closer look and understanding of professions including heavy equipment operator, forklift operator, diesel technician, commercial truck driver, carpenter, utility bucket lineman, welder and computer numerical control operator.
For more information about Monday's event and other events by Be Pro Be Proud, visit www.BeProBeProudSC.org.
