Myrtle Beach is one step closer to severing ties with Horry County over two campground properties after years of litigation.

The city plans to terminate a near 20-year agreement with the county involving about 145 acres of city-owned land.

The city council passed the first of two readings during their meeting Tuesday to end their agreement with the county over land inside the Lakewood Camping Resort and PirateLand Camping Resort. The property is located off Kings Highway, U.S. 17, just south of the city limits and north of Surfside Beach town limits. There are about 700-privately owned structures on the city-owned property within the campgrounds.

City spokesman Mark Kruea said the agreement, made in 2004, was a resolution to years-long conversations between the city and county over a new Myrtle Beach airport.

The city leases the property to the two campground owners for $3.6 million annually, Kruea said. Under the agreement with the county, the city sends 75% of the lease revenue — about $2.7 million — to the county to be used at the airport.

Kruea said the city has given Horry County more than $32 million in lease revenues from this property since the 2004 agreement.

However, the city now argues there was no sunset date set on the agreement, paving the way for the city to ultimately sell the land and end the agreement.

City attorney Will Bryan said South Carolina law allows either party to terminate the agreement by providing reasonable notice to the other party. Bryan said the city has met that standard following measures being published in council’s agenda and a formal notice being sent to the county through the mail.

Bryan added the agreement between the city and the county will officially be terminated on Oct. 14, 2022, ending a near two-year battle over the properties.

Myrtle Beach’s ties to the land, called Seascape Properties, can be traced back to the aftermath of World War II. In 1948, the government deeded the land to the city as surplus property, restricting the use of the proceeds to a public airport. In 1953, the city was released from those restrictions but was not allowed to construct buildings on the property that would be hazardous to aircraft. The city began leasing the land in 1963.