Myrtle Beach is one step closer to severing ties with Horry County over two campground properties after years of litigation.
The city plans to terminate a near 20-year agreement with the county involving about 145 acres of city-owned land.
The city council passed the first of two readings during their meeting Tuesday to end their agreement with the county over land inside the Lakewood Camping Resort and PirateLand Camping Resort. The property is located off Kings Highway, U.S. 17, just south of the city limits and north of Surfside Beach town limits. There are about 700-privately owned structures on the city-owned property within the campgrounds.
City spokesman Mark Kruea said the agreement, made in 2004, was a resolution to years-long conversations between the city and county over a new Myrtle Beach airport.
The city leases the property to the two campground owners for $3.6 million annually, Kruea said. Under the agreement with the county, the city sends 75% of the lease revenue — about $2.7 million — to the county to be used at the airport.
Kruea said the city has given Horry County more than $32 million in lease revenues from this property since the 2004 agreement.
However, the city now argues there was no sunset date set on the agreement, paving the way for the city to ultimately sell the land and end the agreement.
City attorney Will Bryan said South Carolina law allows either party to terminate the agreement by providing reasonable notice to the other party. Bryan said the city has met that standard following measures being published in council’s agenda and a formal notice being sent to the county through the mail.
Bryan added the agreement between the city and the county will officially be terminated on Oct. 14, 2022, ending a near two-year battle over the properties.
Myrtle Beach’s ties to the land, called Seascape Properties, can be traced back to the aftermath of World War II. In 1948, the government deeded the land to the city as surplus property, restricting the use of the proceeds to a public airport. In 1953, the city was released from those restrictions but was not allowed to construct buildings on the property that would be hazardous to aircraft. The city began leasing the land in 1963.
The county and the city have repeatedly battled in courts concerning the property, its uses and rights to proceeds derived from the land.
In 2004, the city and county agreed on the 25-75% split of lease money to dissolve past disputes. But the city maintains that agreement only involves lease revenues, not the proceeds from the sale of the land.
The most recent court ruling was the city’s sale of the property would not harm the airport, citing $35 million in unrestricted assets and the county’s ability to increase user fees at the airport and increase service charges imposed on travelers.
In December 2020, the city approved the sale of the parcels located inside the two campground for a combined $60 million. Lakewood agreed to pay about $33.5 million for more than 81 acres inside of its boundaries while PirateLand agreed to pay $26 million for nearly 64 acres of its boundaries. The property was appraised at $76 million by the city and $46 million by the campground owners. All agreed on a price of $60 million since it was roughly in the middle of the two appraisals.
The city’s decision to sell was met with heavy opposition from Horry County Council, who ultimately sued the city. The courts ruled in favor of the city, saying the property could be sold and the county was not entitled to a cut.
The county asked the judge to reconsider their decision before ultimately asking the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in April 2021 to step in and investigate the city’s decision to sell the property.
Tuesday’s action by the city council is a step to put a bow on the city-county connection with the property.
“That effectively served notice that the 2004 agreement is no longer valid,” Kruea said of the vote taken Tuesday.
Kruea said the city has not heard from the FAA regarding a final decision, thus holding up the $60 million sale of the properties until further notice.
The measure now goes to a second reading which will be discussed at a future city council meeting.
The next city council meeting will be Oct. 11 at 10 a.m. Council holds a workshop at 9 a.m., prior to their official meeting. City council meetings are held at the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Center at 1101 Oak St. in Myrtle Beach.
Myrtle Beach gives the greenlight to surf park and amphitheater project
Myrtle Beach is moving forward on an amphitheater and surf park that, if successful, is expected to generate $1 million annually to the city.
The purchase of land for the two projects passed final reading by Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday.
The project, which will be located between Broadway at the Beach and the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, is on 21 acres.
Phil Dixon, chief development officer for American Surf Parks, said the park’s main feature will be a surfable wave pool, capable of holding up to 84 surfers at a time. He added the surfable wave pool will be five acres big and hold seven million gallons.
A pier will cut through the middle of the pool and underneath the pier will be the module system that generates the waves. Dixon said the system can create up to 1,000 waves per hour, with each wave lasting up to 20 seconds.
“We are excited for the sport of surfing and for Myrtle Beach to play a major role in the future of surfing,” Dixon said.
Dixon said the surf park with feature a skate park and another pool with several amenities such as slides, rock climbing and cliff diving. A restaurant, surf shop, locker rooms and surf academy will be housed in a two-story building that will be the park’s main hub.
The surf park will also feature 50 duplexes to be utilized as nightly rentals, Dixon said.
Along with the surf park, a five-acre amphitheater is also in the works. Dixon said the amphitheater will have a capacity of 10,000 people. It is expected to be the site of up to 20 events per year.
“We’re going to have close to a million dollars a year in governmental revenue that’s going to be generated by this park,” said City Councilman John Krajc.
Dixon said the total cost of the project is $54 million. Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said Surfworks will operate both the park and the amphitheater.
With the city not putting anything towards the project and accepting the $4.5 million offer from the developers, Krajc is happy to see that money be used for the future redevelopment of Myrtle Beach.
Dixon said the project will take up to 22 months to complete once construction begins. He added the project will bring over 300 construction jobs to the area at 115 jobs inside the park once it's completed.
The property was appraised at $6.5 million, but there was $3.6 million deducted to reflect the cost of removing unusable dirt on the site, according to city council documents. The reconciled value, the appraised value minus the dirt removal cost, was $2.9 million.
Surfworks offer of $4.5 million was accepted.
