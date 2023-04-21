A Myrtle Beach teenager is charged with leaving the scene following a deadly car crash in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday, a police report states.
Matthew Michael Desomma, 18, is charged with leaving the scene of a wreck involving death.
North Myrtle Beach police responded to a three-vehicle crash around mile marker 5 on S.C. 31 just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday.
A witness found the victim lying on the highway, moved the person from the highway and began CPR, a police report states.
Police interviewed the driver of a Honda who said an Infinity struck a Dodge Ram that was stationary without lights on and faced in the wrong direction on the road, a report states. The Infinity collided with the truck and then the Honda collided with the Infinity.
Police found Desomma just north of the crash and determined he was driving the Infinity, a report states.
Desomma was arrested and booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Saturday. He was given a $10,000 bond and bailed out of jail later that day.
The Horry County Coroner's Office said Cristian Alejandro Leon Oliva died of injuries sustained in the crash. He was 28 years old and lived in Supply, North Carolina.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.