Myrtle Beach area businesses are getting a helping hand from the city in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
City council on Tuesday voted to temporarily suspend business permit fees until Nov. 13 for repairs to damage caused by or during the storm.
“Every little bit helps,” said Myrtle Beach City Councilman Mike Chestnut. “I think it’s our way of saying, ‘Hey, we’re here to work with you and try to help you recover as quick as possible.’”
City spokesman Mark Kruea said preliminary estimates indicate the city suffered nearly $2.7 million in damages from Hurricane Ian. Of that $2.7 million, private property and businesses in the city saw an estimated $1.667 million in damage to roofs, awnings, etc. The remaining $1.018 million were from damages to city of Myrtle Beach properties during Ian as well as immediate cleanup.
Kruea said the cost of the business permit fees depend on the amount of repairs needed, adding the suspension of the fees is a "nice thing to do."
“If you need to repair that damage, we can waive the fee for that so you can do that as economically as possible,” Kruea said, adding businesses still must complete the business permits. “We still want the permit, though. That way it’s done correctly.”
Chestnut owns Big Mike’s Soul Food off 16th Avenue North. He said his business went unscathed during the surge of the storm last month, though he feels for those who fell victim to Ian.
“The city is here to help get you back and make you whole as soon as possible,” Chestnut said.
Kruea said the preliminary estimates do not include damage to the beaches, adding the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is assessing the erosion damage.
“The Corps of Engineers will assess how much sand was lost. They’ll do a profile. They’ll determine if it needs to be replenished sooner rather than later,” Kruea said.
Kruea noted it will take some time before work will be done on the beaches, expecting it to be at least a year before sand starts being added to the shores.
