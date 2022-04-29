The Myrtle Beach SkyWheel has closed temporarily after a small fire broke out overnight, the company announced Friday morning.

The SkyWheel will remain closed Friday as it undergoes necessary repairs followed by an inspection to "ensure the safety of our guests and crew," reads a post from the SkyWheel's Facebook page. The company said it is "actively assisting" the Myrtle Beach Fire Department in its investigation into the cause of the fire.

"We will keep you updated on when we will reopen," the post states. "Thank you MBFD and MBPD for your rapid response."

After Ocean Boulevard attraction closed Thursday night, a small fire damaged part of the loading deck and a nearby gondola, according to the post. No crew members were on site and no injuries were reported.

MyHorryNews has reached out to the MBFD for additional details on the incident.