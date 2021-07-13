Myrtle Beach City Council on Tuesday voted to settle a lawsuit involving the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Authority, Horry County and Horry County Schools over redevelopment at The Market Common.

The terms of the settlement will remain confidential until all parties have signed, according to city spokesman Mark Kruea.

Horry County and Horry County Schools sued the city in December 2018, alleging improper spending of revenue from tax increment financing from Market Common.

Tax Increment Financing is when a locality takes out a bond with the pledge to repay it with future property tax revenue of the redeveloping area.

Taxation on the property, in this case Market Common, is frozen during redevelopment.

The joint suit sought to prevent the city from continuing to issue bonds to redevelop Market Common.

According to the city, it partially succeeded. In court filings, Myrtle Beach blamed the lawsuit for tanking a planned $12.6 million bond sale through Wells Fargo.

The city alleged that losing out on the deal cost more than $42 million.

Public records also show that the city spent over $200,000 on attorneys in 2019.

Horry County, Horry County Schools and the Myrtle Beach Air Force Base Redevelopment Committee are meeting separately to authorize signing onto the settlement.

County spokeswoman Kelly Moore declined to comment on the proposed settlement, citing the pending litigation.