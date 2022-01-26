Myrtle Beach City Council voted to approve a partial settlement in South Carolina’s litigation against opioid manufacturers Tuesday, opening up millions of dollars for local opioid treatment.
“Over the next 17 years, it can mean as much as $4.3 million for opioid treatment,” City Spokesman Mark Kruea said. “Potentially more, since the state has their own money from the settlement.”
The city had joined the state’s lawsuit against drugmakers Johnson and Johnson, McKesson and AmerisourceBergen in 2019, alleging they had understated the risk of addiction to medical professionals and failed to follow federal requirements for tracking opioid shipments.
A $26 billion settlement releasing the companies from civil liability was reached in November.
The state will divide the money among participating localities, who must use the funds for treatment approved in the settlement, and leave some for its discretionary fund.
According to Kruea, local treatment providers and nonprofits may apply for state dollars with council’s approval.
Kruea added that funds should arrive within the next couple of months.
Statewide, opioid overdoses have continued to climb in the years since S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson filed the lawsuit along several other states in 2017.
According to the S.C. Dept. of Health and Environmental Control, South Carolina had 876 overdose deaths involving opioids in 2019, compared to 628 in 2016.
In Horry County alone, there were 131 in 2019, up from 85 in 2018.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Mayor Brenda Bethune noted that the city created an opioid outreach initiative in 2020. The city currently works with New Directions treatment center.
The city has not determined how funds will be disbursed.
