Sgt. Daniel Eddy was inspired to do police work from Scooby-Doo and the Mystery Inc. gang.
“I always watched. It’s funny but I watched Scooby-Doo and all these different detective shows and police shows,” he said after being awarded the Police Officer of the Year by the Rotary Club of Myrtle Beach on Monday.
While the cartoon may have been filled with capers and supernatural mysteries, Eddy is grounded in the real world.
After graduating from Eastern Kentucky University in 2011, he has spent his career on the force with Myrtle Beach beginning in patrol and moving up through the ranks.
Eddy helped shape the major crimes unit and in 2022 he played a role in reimplementing the cold case team.
He also helped start the department’s National Integrated Ballistic Information Network. The network allows detectives to enter a shell casing into the system to see within hours if the gun is linked to a crime.
“He led detectives throughout multiple homicide investigations leading to a 100% homicide clearance rate,” said Matt Sedota of the Rotary Club during the awards presentation at the Ocean Reef Resort in Myrtle Beach.
Unlike many other officers, Eddy doesn’t come from a family of law enforcement officers, but he has family who have served in the military and in a fire department in Massachusetts.
“I think it’s one of those things, as I grew up, I just kind of wanted to help people,” he said of treating the public with compassion and empathy. “This is the perfect career for me to get the opportunity to do that.”
The Rotary Club has been naming an officer of the year for 57 years dating back to Robert B. Riddle in 1966.
The award has been named the Officer Joe McGarry Memorial Police Officer of the Year.
McGarry, 28, was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 29, 2002, in front of Dunkin’ Donuts at 3001 North Kings Highway.
In addition to Eddy, four other officers were nominated for the award.
Brittany Southerland is a detective in major crimes, and she investigates crimes against children including reviewing every child death case in Horry County, homicides, rape and other major crimes.
Danielle Loizzi of the beach patrol unit responded to 3,899 calls for service, provided backup for an additional 624 calls for service, wrote 31 incident reports, issued 69 citations and made 46 arrests. She also led an effort to remove graffiti from under the 14th Avenue Pier.
Drew Longshore of the traffic unit responded to 1,595 incidents in 2022, issued 530 tickets and made 199 arrests.
Kevin Reilly is part of a team investigating gun and drug related cases. He was injured in 2021 and has returned to full duty.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.