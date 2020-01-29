Myrtle Beach leaders are seeking grant funding to help the city recover if a future disaster strikes.
The city council Tuesday approved a motion authorizing City Manager John Pedersen or someone he selects to apply for a $37,500 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) for a disaster recovery plan that includes economic recovery.
“This particular plan is one that I hope we never, ever have to use,” Pedersen said, “but it really anticipates a catastrophic incident, what happens in the event that we have a Category 5 storm and we have a significant economic hit with a large portion of the residential structures demolished.”
The grant would allow the city to adopt a disaster recovery plan focused on both short-term and long-term efforts, according to council documents. The city’s current emergency preparedness plan doesn’t include long-term recovery.
The new plan would be geared toward health and safety needs beyond rescue, rebuilding and reconstruction of the community and economic base.
“This grant is really a planning grant,” Pedersen said.
It will also help in executing emergency funding requests to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other possible funding sources.
Pedersen said the city has had an emergency preparedness plan for a long time. A few years ago, he said, the city council voted to approve a budget request for the city’s own emergency management coordinator.
“Since then, we’ve been going through the plan and trying to upgrade the plans and make them more comprehensive,” Pedersen said.
The EDA, the city manager said, is concerned about the impact to businesses in the event of a disaster and the subsequent recovery.
The agency that is under the U.S. Department of Commerce has consultants who can aid local governments with recovery, he added.
Officials said the city has funds budgeted that can be used for the 50% local match required by the grant.
