A downtown Myrtle Beach landmark motel will soon belong to the city.

Midtown Inn & Suites, located at 309 8th Avenue North, and six more lots in the downtown area were the parcels the city council agreed to buy on Tuesday.

Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said the total cost for the seven properties is around $10 million. Counting Tuesday’s purchases, the city has now spent over $28 million on property in the downtown area since December.

Midtown sits near several properties the city has already purchased including The Fountainbleau Inn and The Oasis Motel.

Tucker defined Midtown as a legacy property but its location is prime real estate for redeveloping and revitalizing downtown Myrtle Beach.

“Us being able to control what happens there long-term helps us court prospective developers and trying to craft a redevelopment plan,” Tucker said.

Midtown is well-known in the downtown community as a prime spot for the Carolina Country Music Festival sitting on the edge of what had once been the Myrtle Beach Pavilion and Amusement Park.

Jaret Hucks, the motel’s operator, has used the property to help give back to the community around the holidays, holding turkey dinners for the homeless during Thanksgiving, hosting toy drives during Christmas and allowing flood victims to stay while they waited on housing.

Hucks declined to comment on the sale of Midtown, directing comments to his lawyer Gene Connell of Kelaher Connell Connor Law Firm.

Connell said Hucks is a tenant of Midtown, which is owned by Doyle & Sons, Inc. out of Aynor. Connell said the owners decided to sell the property to the city despite Hucks having a long-term lease which has a “significant number of years left.”

“If you’re a tenant on a piece of property pursuant to a written lease and a landlord wants to sell, there’s no reason the landlord can’t sell,” Connell said, adding the landlord can sell but subject to the lease.