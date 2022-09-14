A downtown Myrtle Beach landmark motel will soon belong to the city.
Midtown Inn & Suites, located at 309 8th Avenue North, and six more lots in the downtown area were the parcels the city council agreed to buy on Tuesday.
Assistant City Manager Brian Tucker said the total cost for the seven properties is around $10 million. Counting Tuesday’s purchases, the city has now spent over $28 million on property in the downtown area since December.
Midtown sits near several properties the city has already purchased including The Fountainbleau Inn and The Oasis Motel.
Tucker defined Midtown as a legacy property but its location is prime real estate for redeveloping and revitalizing downtown Myrtle Beach.
“Us being able to control what happens there long-term helps us court prospective developers and trying to craft a redevelopment plan,” Tucker said.
Midtown is well-known in the downtown community as a prime spot for the Carolina Country Music Festival sitting on the edge of what had once been the Myrtle Beach Pavilion and Amusement Park.
Jaret Hucks, the motel’s operator, has used the property to help give back to the community around the holidays, holding turkey dinners for the homeless during Thanksgiving, hosting toy drives during Christmas and allowing flood victims to stay while they waited on housing.
Hucks declined to comment on the sale of Midtown, directing comments to his lawyer Gene Connell of Kelaher Connell Connor Law Firm.
Connell said Hucks is a tenant of Midtown, which is owned by Doyle & Sons, Inc. out of Aynor. Connell said the owners decided to sell the property to the city despite Hucks having a long-term lease which has a “significant number of years left.”
“If you’re a tenant on a piece of property pursuant to a written lease and a landlord wants to sell, there’s no reason the landlord can’t sell,” Connell said, adding the landlord can sell but subject to the lease.
Tucker said Hucks’ lease had a right of refusal, giving him an option to buy it, which Tucker said Hucks declined. There is also a buyout provision in the lease allowing the city to buy Hucks’ lease for $200,000, which Tucker said the city has proposed to do while entering into a new lease with Hucks.
“It could be month-to-month or year-to-year based on when we would be ready to get in and redevelop the property,” Tucker said, adding the city would allow Hucks to continue operating Midtown until a clear redevelopment plan was ready.
Following Tuesday’s vote, the city now owns a majority of properties that sit between Kings Highway and Ocean Boulevard and between 7th and 8th Avenue North.
Along with Midtown, Horry County land records indicate the five other properties the city purchased Tuesday include two sets of three rental properties - one on Chester Street and one on 7th Avenue North. The city also purchased Bombay at the Beach, an Indian restaurant at the corner of Kings Highway and 7th Avenue North.
Nathan’s Hot Dog and the empty lot behind it on Flagg Street were included in the purchase, Tucker said the city is still talking with the operator. He said the operator is considering buying the property – a right they had under their lease.
“We entered into a contract with the owners but the term of his lease allowed him the right to come in and basically match our offer,” Tucker said. “We’re talking to him about why he’d want to do that and try to figure out if he is in fact going to buy the property or allow us to buy the property.”
Since the recent acquisitions of properties downtown since December 2021, little has been said about what will replace these properties. Tucker said future plans range from housing and hotels to retail. But he said the ultimate redevelopment plan for mixed-used redevelopment is still in the works.
“It would have some combination of long-term apartment, commercial retail, could have a hotel piece to it. It might have some type of attraction. We really don’t know yet,” Tucker said. “What we are trying to do is identify the best mix of development opportunities there that create the biggest change for that area.”
With the city purchasing numerous properties cutting a swath through downtown in the last year, City Councilman Gregg Smith disregarded the idea of competition between the city and private developers. He said there has been ample time for developers to come in and purchase property.
“The reality is it takes a lot of money, a lot of drive and a lot of foresight to turn what was a dilapidated area into, hopefully, something that will be a jewel of the city,” Smith said.
On Dec. 23, the city of Myrtle Beach purchased Bodo’s, Barnacle Bills and an adjacent lot from 3rd Ave. S LLC for $4.3 million. The Oasis Motel at 306 7th Ave. North and the Sea Nymph Motel at 601 Ocean Blvd. were purchased for $5.725 million from Academy Way LLC, along with two pieces of land at 704 Chester St. and 608 Chester St. A property at 308 7th Ave. North was purchased by the city from IIG LLC for $1.275 million. Lastly, the city purchased The Fountainbleau Inn for $3.7 million from Fountainbleau LLC to close out their land buys in December.
On Feb. 23, the city officially purchased two properties at 406 7th Ave. North and 408 7th Ave. North from Cool-N-Easy LLC for $1.95 million.
On June 29, the city bought a near half-acre property with the Subway restaurant building at Kings Highway and 8th Avenue North for $1.2 million.
Moving forward, Tucker said the two properties on 7th Avenue North between Kings Highway and Chester Street have gone through asbestos assessment. The Oasis and Sea Palms are being demolished. The Fountainbleau and the Sea Nymph have been taken down.
Bodo’s will be next to undergo the asbestos assessment process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.