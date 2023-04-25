A teacher's aide at Myrtle Beach Elementary School was charged after hitting a student who is autistic, police said.
Myrtle Beach Police Department responded to Myrtle Beach Elementary School after reports of an assault on March 26. A 9-year-old student told his teacher that a teacher's aide had hit him in the face and left shoulder.
Georgia Mae Branch was arrested and charged with cruelty to children on April 13.
Authorities reviewed video from a bathroom area where the assault was reported, according to police. The video shows the victim entering the bathroom and Branch entering several minutes later, police said.
The victim then exits, crying and holding his right shoulder, police said.
Police said the child had redness on the his right shoulder several hours after the reported incident.
During a forensic interview, the victim said the teacher's aide hit him on the face and the right shoulder, police said.
"Due to the above stated facts, I believe there is probable cause to show the defendant inflicted unnecessary pain on the victim," the officer wrote in the arrest warrant.
Horry County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Bourcier said Branch has been on administrative leave with pay since March 27 due to the alleged incident and will remain on leave until further notice. HCS was informed of her arrest on April 13.
"Horry County Schools will continue to review our staff development training and resources annually and throughout the year for all employees and make necessary adjustments," she said.
