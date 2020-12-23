Myrtle Beach’s outgoing city manager reflects on his time on the Grand Strand, his years on the job and what’s next

City Manger John Pedersen talks to the Myrtle Beach City Council and thanks them moments after they agreed to offer Deputy City Manager Jonathan F. “Fox” Simons Jr. the city manager job on Thursday. The council is slated to meet Jan. 7. Pedersen announced his retirement earlier in the year. Mayor Brenda Bethune said 66 people applied for the position. Bethune said the 66 candidates were narrowed to 11 semifinalists and eventually down to three candidates. The city council interviewed three finalists over two days in executive session. Simons started working for the city in 2015 as an assistant city manager. He began serving as deputy city manager in 2019. Photo by Janet Morgan/janet.morgan@myhorrynews.com